Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

TV News

Elvish Yadav Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours

Elvish Yadav has broken the silence on the dating rumours surrounding him. Read the full story to know.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 31, 2025

दिल तो बच्चा है जी! एल्विश ने डेटिंग की खबरों पर तोड़ी चुप्पी

Elvish on his dating rumours: Winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' and popular YouTuber, Elvish Yadav, is once again in the news. He recently shared a romantic video with 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant, Mahira Sharma, sparking dating rumours. Elvish has now addressed these rumours and revealed the truth about their relationship.

Elvish Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours

Elvish Yadav shared a video on his Instagram account showing him and Mahira Sharma holding hands and walking in a garden. In the video, Elvish is also seen giving Mahira a flower, leading people to speculate about a relationship. The video, however, was for the song 'Diwaniyat' from the upcoming film 'Ek Diwane Ki Diwaniyat'. Elvish captioned the video, 'Romantic Raosahab', further fueling the dating rumours among fans.

Putting an End to the Rumours

Elvish has since clarified that it was merely a promotional reel, putting an end to the rumours. He wrote on his X account, 'Promotional reel hai guys, itna serious mat hua karo.' He clarified that the video was solely for film promotion and there is no basis for the dating rumours.

Elvish and Mahira's Reel

Elvish and Mahira's reel created a sensation on social media. Fans are praising their on-screen chemistry. One user wrote, "Dil to baccha hai ji…Elvish and Mahira's chemistry is amazing!" Another jokingly commented, "Romantic Raosahab has broken hearts!" However, following Elvish's clarification, fans are appreciating his honesty. It is now clear that Elvish Yadav and Mahira Sharma are just friends and share no romantic relationship.

Share the news:

Published on:

31 Aug 2025 11:57 am

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Elvish Yadav Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.