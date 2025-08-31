Elvish Yadav Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours

Elvish on his dating rumours: Winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' and popular YouTuber, Elvish Yadav, is once again in the news. He recently shared a romantic video with 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant, Mahira Sharma, sparking dating rumours. Elvish has now addressed these rumours and revealed the truth about their relationship.
Elvish Yadav shared a video on his Instagram account showing him and Mahira Sharma holding hands and walking in a garden. In the video, Elvish is also seen giving Mahira a flower, leading people to speculate about a relationship. The video, however, was for the song 'Diwaniyat' from the upcoming film 'Ek Diwane Ki Diwaniyat'. Elvish captioned the video, 'Romantic Raosahab', further fueling the dating rumours among fans.
Elvish has since clarified that it was merely a promotional reel, putting an end to the rumours. He wrote on his X account, 'Promotional reel hai guys, itna serious mat hua karo.' He clarified that the video was solely for film promotion and there is no basis for the dating rumours.
Elvish and Mahira's reel created a sensation on social media. Fans are praising their on-screen chemistry. One user wrote, "Dil to baccha hai ji…Elvish and Mahira's chemistry is amazing!" Another jokingly commented, "Romantic Raosahab has broken hearts!" However, following Elvish's clarification, fans are appreciating his honesty. It is now clear that Elvish Yadav and Mahira Sharma are just friends and share no romantic relationship.