Elvish Yadav Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours

Elvish Yadav shared a video on his Instagram account showing him and Mahira Sharma holding hands and walking in a garden. In the video, Elvish is also seen giving Mahira a flower, leading people to speculate about a relationship. The video, however, was for the song 'Diwaniyat' from the upcoming film 'Ek Diwane Ki Diwaniyat'. Elvish captioned the video, 'Romantic Raosahab', further fueling the dating rumours among fans.