Elvish Yadav Questions Bigg Boss 19 Eviction, Calls it ‘Unfair’ – Video Goes Viral

Elvish Yadav (Image: X)
Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: The latest twist in Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar has once again surprised the fans of this reality show. This weekend saw the eviction of Awez Darbar, which many fans and some TV personalities have called unfair. Particularly, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has expressed his displeasure with this decision. In fact, a video of Elvish in support of Awez is also rapidly going viral on social media.
YouTuber Elvish Yadav stated in his Instagram story that 'Awez's exit is wrong. Gauahar had called him to guide him, not to eliminate him. The advice she gave was meant to direct him, and Awez was playing well, so he should have stayed longer. I feel Awez's exit from Bigg Boss 19 is unfair, brother.' Elvish's video is receiving significant support among Awez's fans, and they are also questioning the decision.
Adding to the intrigue of this matter, Awez Darbar's fan following was reportedly around 30 million. Despite this, his exit from the house has come as a shock to his fans. Prior to this, Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek had also been evicted from Bigg Boss 19, reducing the number of contestants in the house to just 14.
Watching Elvish Yadav's video, fans are expressing their displeasure with Bigg Boss. Contestants and social media critics are also holding differing opinions on this decision, which is further intensifying the debates surrounding the show. It will be interesting for fans to see what new turns the upcoming episodes will take and whether more voices will rise in support of Awez Darbar.
