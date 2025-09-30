Elvish Yadav Questions Bigg Boss 19 Eviction, Calls it ‘Unfair’ – Video Goes Viral

YouTuber Elvish Yadav stated in his Instagram story that 'Awez's exit is wrong. Gauahar had called him to guide him, not to eliminate him. The advice she gave was meant to direct him, and Awez was playing well, so he should have stayed longer. I feel Awez's exit from Bigg Boss 19 is unfair, brother.' Elvish's video is receiving significant support among Awez's fans, and they are also questioning the decision.