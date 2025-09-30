Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

TV News

Elvish Yadav Questions Bigg Boss 19 Eviction, Calls it ‘Unfair’ – Video Goes Viral

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav expressed his displeasure over Awez Darbar's eviction, stating on his Instagram story...

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 के एविक्शन पर एल्विश ने उठाया सवाल ,कहा- ये अनफेयर है भाई... वीडियो वायरल

Elvish Yadav (Image: X)

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: The latest twist in Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar has once again surprised the fans of this reality show. This weekend saw the eviction of Awez Darbar, which many fans and some TV personalities have called unfair. Particularly, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has expressed his displeasure with this decision. In fact, a video of Elvish in support of Awez is also rapidly going viral on social media.

Elvish Questions the Eviction

YouTuber Elvish Yadav stated in his Instagram story that 'Awez's exit is wrong. Gauahar had called him to guide him, not to eliminate him. The advice she gave was meant to direct him, and Awez was playing well, so he should have stayed longer. I feel Awez's exit from Bigg Boss 19 is unfair, brother.' Elvish's video is receiving significant support among Awez's fans, and they are also questioning the decision.

Video Goes Viral

Adding to the intrigue of this matter, Awez Darbar's fan following was reportedly around 30 million. Despite this, his exit from the house has come as a shock to his fans. Prior to this, Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek had also been evicted from Bigg Boss 19, reducing the number of contestants in the house to just 14.

Fans Upset with Bigg Boss

Watching Elvish Yadav's video, fans are expressing their displeasure with Bigg Boss. Contestants and social media critics are also holding differing opinions on this decision, which is further intensifying the debates surrounding the show. It will be interesting for fans to see what new turns the upcoming episodes will take and whether more voices will rise in support of Awez Darbar.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bigg Boss

Entertainment

Published on:

30 Sept 2025 12:26 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Elvish Yadav Questions Bigg Boss 19 Eviction, Calls it ‘Unfair’ – Video Goes Viral

Big News

View All

TV News

Entertainment

Trending

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Unmasks a ‘Hypocritical’ Character on Weekend Ka Vaar, Slams Amaal Malik

Bigg Boss 19 Updates
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Hints at a Journey From Rudeness to Romance

Bigg Boss 19: बदतमीजी से प्यार तक का सफर, बसीर अली ने खुद दिया हिंट
TV News

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Find Reasons to Fight: From Food to Romance

Bigg boss 19 में कंटेस्टेट को चाहिए लड़ाई का बहाना, कभी खाना बना मुद्दा तो कभी रोमांस पर छिड़का मसाला
TV News

Avika Gor Announces Wedding Date with Businessman Milind Chandwani

Balika vadhu fame Avika Gor Milind Chandwani Marriage
TV News

BB 19: Salman Exposes Ashnoor’s True Colours to Abhishek on Weekend Ka Vaar; Will Their Friendship Crack?

Bigg Boss 19: वीकेंड का वार में सलमान खान ने दिखाई अपनी दबंग स्टाइल, अभिषेक और अशनूर की बढ़ी मुश्किलें
TV News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.