Famous Pavitra Rishta Actress's Father Dies in Road Accident, Deeply Shocked

Prarthana Behere's Father (Image: Patrika)
Pavitra Rishta Actress Prarthana Behere's Father Passed Away: A shocking news is coming from the TV industry. The famous TV show Pavitra Rishta's actress Prarthana Behere's father has bid farewell to the world. This news has left her fans in shock, and they are paying tribute to the actress's father.
Prarthana Behere played the role of Vaishali, the sister of Ankita Lokhande's character Archana, in Pavitra Rishta. She is a prominent Marathi actress herself. After losing her father, the actress shared an emotional note on social media, expressing her grief. She also mentioned that the suddenness of the event has left her in deep shock.
Sharing a picture of her father, Prarthana wrote that life seems to have come to a standstill, but his memories will always remain alive in her heart. The actress wrote, "My Baba... he tragically passed away in a road accident on October 14. Baba, after you left, life has felt like it has stopped. Your laughter still echoes in our ears, your confidence gives strength to our hearts, and your life taught us that happiness comes not from circumstances, but from perspective. Your honesty, your spirit of service, and your immense love for people taught us the true meaning of humanity. You showed us that true contentment comes from helping others."
The Pavitra Rishta actress further wrote, "Even though you are no longer among us today, your voice and your songs still give us strength. We are in deep shock due to your sudden departure. Everything was fine just a few days ago, and now your sudden passing has deeply saddened us. Memories of you will be with us every moment. But if we look at it from a different perspective, you are now closer to all of us than ever before. You are alive in our memories, and we can talk to you whenever we want."
Prarthana Behere's fans are expressing their condolences in the comments on social media, while her industry friends are also offering comfort to the actress. It is worth noting that earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput, a famous actor from Pavitra Rishta, passed away. Subsequently, Priya Marathe, who played Varsha in the show, also died of cancer, and Shefali Jariwala, who played Ankita Lokhande's brother-in-law, also passed away a few months ago.
