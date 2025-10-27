Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

TV News

Famous Pavitra Rishta Actress's Father Dies in Road Accident, Deeply Shocked

The father of a famous actress who worked in the TV show Pavitra Rishta had an accident, after which he died.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

Pavitra Rishta Prarthana Behere Father Dies

Prarthana Behere's Father (Image: Patrika)

Pavitra Rishta Actress Prarthana Behere's Father Passed Away: A shocking news is coming from the TV industry. The famous TV show Pavitra Rishta's actress Prarthana Behere's father has bid farewell to the world. This news has left her fans in shock, and they are paying tribute to the actress's father.

Prarthana Behere played the role of Vaishali, the sister of Ankita Lokhande's character Archana, in Pavitra Rishta. She is a prominent Marathi actress herself. After losing her father, the actress shared an emotional note on social media, expressing her grief. She also mentioned that the suddenness of the event has left her in deep shock.

Prarthana Remembers Her Father

Sharing a picture of her father, Prarthana wrote that life seems to have come to a standstill, but his memories will always remain alive in her heart. The actress wrote, "My Baba... he tragically passed away in a road accident on October 14. Baba, after you left, life has felt like it has stopped. Your laughter still echoes in our ears, your confidence gives strength to our hearts, and your life taught us that happiness comes not from circumstances, but from perspective. Your honesty, your spirit of service, and your immense love for people taught us the true meaning of humanity. You showed us that true contentment comes from helping others."

Prarthana Deeply Shocked by Her Father's Demise

The Pavitra Rishta actress further wrote, "Even though you are no longer among us today, your voice and your songs still give us strength. We are in deep shock due to your sudden departure. Everything was fine just a few days ago, and now your sudden passing has deeply saddened us. Memories of you will be with us every moment. But if we look at it from a different perspective, you are now closer to all of us than ever before. You are alive in our memories, and we can talk to you whenever we want."

Fans and Friends Are Commenting

Prarthana Behere's fans are expressing their condolences in the comments on social media, while her industry friends are also offering comfort to the actress. It is worth noting that earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput, a famous actor from Pavitra Rishta, passed away. Subsequently, Priya Marathe, who played Varsha in the show, also died of cancer, and Shefali Jariwala, who played Ankita Lokhande's brother-in-law, also passed away a few months ago.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

TV News

Published on:

27 Oct 2025 10:29 am

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Famous Pavitra Rishta Actress's Father Dies in Road Accident, Deeply Shocked

Big News

View All

TV News

Entertainment

Trending

Amitabh Bachchan's First Role: Not 'Saat Hindustani', This Was His Debut Character

Amitabh Bachchan's First Play
Entertainment

Pavitra Punia Engaged Secretly After Breakup, To Marry 'Mystery Man' Soon

ब्रेकअप के बाद Pavitra Punia ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, जल्द ही करेंगी 'मिस्ट्री मैन' शादी
Entertainment

‘Thamma’ Stars Entertain Bigg Boss 19 Contestants with Diwali Dose

'थामा' की टॉलीवुड स्टार्स के साथ घरवालों किया एंटरटेन, Bigg Boss 19 के कंटेस्टेंट को मिला दिवाली डोज
TV News

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Outshines Diwali Firecrackers, Judges to Decide Mid-Week Eviction

Bigg Boss 19 के इस कंटेस्टेंट ने दीवाली के फुसकी बम को भी छोड़ा पीछे, मिड वीक में जज जानें किसको दिखाएंगे मुख्य द्वार
TV News

Diljit Dosanjh Announces Good News for Punjab Flood Victims, Donates KBC Winnings to Aid Efforts

दिलजीत दोसांझ ने पंजाब के बाढ़ पीड़ितों को दी खुशखबरी, KBC में जीती रकम देंगे मदद के लिए
TV News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.