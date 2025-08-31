Farhana's Return to Bigg Boss 19 Disturbs Basir Ali

Bigg Boss 19 Update: 'Bigg Boss 19' is nearing the end of its first week, and even before the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the house is already abuzz with drama. The housemates clashed during the first captaincy task. After a long argument, Kunika Sadanand has been given the opportunity to become the first captain of 'Bigg Boss 19'. However, the biggest drama unfolded with Farhana Bhatt's re-entry into the house. Farhana was previously evicted by Baseer Ali, who deemed her an undeserving contestant.
Farhana's re-entry created chaos in the house. Upon her return, she immediately confronted Baseer Ali, and their argument quickly escalated into a heated fight. Both shouted and exchanged insults. Humiliating Baseer, Farhana said, "You said I'm not your type, stay away from me." Earlier, angered by Farhana's accusations, Baseer had told her to stay away, saying, "Get away, gutter... eat your food and live in the dustbin."
Even after Farhana's return, Baseer Ali maintains that she is unworthy of being on the show. Farhana, in turn, lashes out at him, even telling him to stay away from her. The biggest rivalry in the house is now undeniably between Farhana and Baseer.
During the captaincy task, Kunika severely reprimanded Jeeshan for breaking the house tiles. Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur also had a heated argument, only to later reconcile. Tanya then encouraged Ashnoor to break the tiles, which angered Jeeshan.
Abhishek Bajaj attempted to break Kunika's tiles during the task, but Baseer protected them by lying on them, further escalating the situation and almost leading to a physical altercation. The first week of 'Bigg Boss 19' has already witnessed so much drama, hinting at many more twists and turns to come.