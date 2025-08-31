Farhana's Return to Bigg Boss 19 Disturbs Basir Ali

Bigg Boss 19 Update: 'Bigg Boss 19' is nearing the end of its first week, and even before the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the house is already abuzz with drama. The housemates clashed during the first captaincy task. After a long argument, Kunika Sadanand has been given the opportunity to become the first captain of 'Bigg Boss 19'. However, the biggest drama unfolded with Farhana Bhatt's re-entry into the house. Farhana was previously evicted by Baseer Ali, who deemed her an undeserving contestant.