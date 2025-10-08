Gaurav Khanna of Bigg Boss 19 Reveals Serious Illness, Fans Stunned

Gaurav Khanna's disease: Actor Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the TV serial 'Anupama', is currently seen in Bigg Boss 19 and is being well-liked by the audience. In this context, Gaurav has once again made a big revelation about himself in the Bigg Boss house. He has stated that he suffers from a serious illness, which causes him to face many difficulties at times, and which can even put his life in danger.