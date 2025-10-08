Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

TV News

Gaurav Khanna of Bigg Boss 19 Reveals Serious Illness, Fans Stunned

Famous contestant of the TV show Anupama and Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna, has made a big revelation about himself. He has revealed that he has a big and serious illness, which has left his fans shocked.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

Gaurav Khanna big revealed suffering color blindness

Gaurav Khanna (Image: X)

Gaurav Khanna's disease: Actor Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the TV serial 'Anupama', is currently seen in Bigg Boss 19 and is being well-liked by the audience. In this context, Gaurav has once again made a big revelation about himself in the Bigg Boss house. He has stated that he suffers from a serious illness, which causes him to face many difficulties at times, and which can even put his life in danger.

Gaurav Khanna has this serious illness

Gaurav Khanna had openly discussed this not only in Bigg Boss 19 but also previously on the reality show 'Celebrity MasterChef'. The actor does not shy away from discussing his health problem on national television and encourages others to do the same. Gaurav also believes that one should openly talk about any problem they face. In this regard, Gaurav revealed that he has colour blindness.

Difficulties arise due to blindness

Gaurav further explained, "Living life with blindness can sometimes be quite challenging. For instance, understanding traffic signals is a major challenge for him. In blindness, a person cannot distinguish colours; they face difficulty in doing so, making it hard to understand traffic signals. A person cannot see properly even with glasses or after surgery. Due to this illness, the actor faces difficulties many times."

Faced problems in Celebrity MasterChef too

Gaurav had mentioned that during 'Celebrity MasterChef', he also faced some challenges due to his condition. He had difficulty in decorating food with different colours or identifying the colours of ingredients. Despite this, he did not give up and completed every task with full courage. This is why he also became the winner of that reality show.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants become alert

Gaurav Khanna's step not only reflects his honesty but also inspires other celebrities to openly accept their problems. After his revelation in the Bigg Boss house, other contestants have also become more sensitive towards him. Although there is no permanent cure for this illness, it can be made easier to live with it with the help of some measures.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

08 Oct 2025 10:59 am

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Gaurav Khanna of Bigg Boss 19 Reveals Serious Illness, Fans Stunned

Big News

View All

TV News

Entertainment

Trending

Dipika Kakar Tears Up Discussing Cancer, Shares Health Update

Dipika Kakar cry
TV News

BB19: Salman Khan Jabs Elvish Yadav Over Snake Venom Case

सलमान ने सांप के जहर मामले पर एल्विश को मारा ताना! कहा- एल्विश का है विश से पुराना सलमान ने सांप के जहर मामले पर एल्विश को मारा ताना! कहा- एल्विश का है विश से पुराना है नाताहै नाता
Entertainment

Elvish Yadav 'Hangs the System' in Bigg Boss 19 House, Causing Chaos: What's Next?

एल्विश यादव ने बिग बॉस 19 के घर में नींद का सिस्टम किया हैंग, मची खलबली, जानें क्या होगा अंजाम
Entertainment

Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer, Describing Her Struggles

Hina Khan emotional talking to breast cancer people do underestimate cancer survivor
TV News

Elvish Yadav Questions Bigg Boss 19 Eviction, Calls it ‘Unfair’ – Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 19 के एविक्शन पर एल्विश ने उठाया सवाल ,कहा- ये अनफेयर है भाई... वीडियो वायरल
TV News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.