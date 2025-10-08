Gaurav Khanna of Bigg Boss 19 Reveals Serious Illness, Fans Stunned

Gaurav Khanna (Image: X)
Gaurav Khanna's disease: Actor Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the TV serial 'Anupama', is currently seen in Bigg Boss 19 and is being well-liked by the audience. In this context, Gaurav has once again made a big revelation about himself in the Bigg Boss house. He has stated that he suffers from a serious illness, which causes him to face many difficulties at times, and which can even put his life in danger.
Gaurav Khanna had openly discussed this not only in Bigg Boss 19 but also previously on the reality show 'Celebrity MasterChef'. The actor does not shy away from discussing his health problem on national television and encourages others to do the same. Gaurav also believes that one should openly talk about any problem they face. In this regard, Gaurav revealed that he has colour blindness.
Gaurav further explained, "Living life with blindness can sometimes be quite challenging. For instance, understanding traffic signals is a major challenge for him. In blindness, a person cannot distinguish colours; they face difficulty in doing so, making it hard to understand traffic signals. A person cannot see properly even with glasses or after surgery. Due to this illness, the actor faces difficulties many times."
Gaurav had mentioned that during 'Celebrity MasterChef', he also faced some challenges due to his condition. He had difficulty in decorating food with different colours or identifying the colours of ingredients. Despite this, he did not give up and completed every task with full courage. This is why he also became the winner of that reality show.
Gaurav Khanna's step not only reflects his honesty but also inspires other celebrities to openly accept their problems. After his revelation in the Bigg Boss house, other contestants have also become more sensitive towards him. Although there is no permanent cure for this illness, it can be made easier to live with it with the help of some measures.
