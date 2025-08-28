Gaurav Khanna Opens Up About Desire for Child, Reveals Difference in Opinion with Wife on BB19

Gaurav Khanna emotionally revealed his desire to become a father, but his wife Akanksha’s views differ. Gaurav said, “A child is a huge responsibility. I work all day, and if my wife also starts working, leaving the child in someone else’s care won’t be right.” He further explained that his wife currently wants to focus on her career, and the responsibility of a child would tie her down. Gaurav stated that he understands and supports his wife’s decision. However, he hasn’t made any vows against having children and may reconsider in the future.