Gaurav Khanna Opens Up About Desire for Child, Reveals Difference in Opinion with Wife on BB19

Gaurav Khanna gets emotional: Contestants on ‘Bigg Boss 19’ have been openly expressing their emotions since the nomination process. In a recent episode, Gaurav Khanna, known for his role in ‘Anupamaa’, made a significant revelation about his personal life. While talking to contestant Mridul, Gaurav Khanna expressed his desire to start a family.
Gaurav Khanna emotionally revealed his desire to become a father, but his wife Akanksha’s views differ. Gaurav said, “A child is a huge responsibility. I work all day, and if my wife also starts working, leaving the child in someone else’s care won’t be right.” He further explained that his wife currently wants to focus on her career, and the responsibility of a child would tie her down. Gaurav stated that he understands and supports his wife’s decision. However, he hasn’t made any vows against having children and may reconsider in the future.
Gaurav Khanna married Akanksha Chamola in 2016. Akanksha is a famous TV actress and dancer. She is active on YouTube and has 3.2 lakh followers on Instagram. Akanksha has also acted in several hit serials, including ‘Swaragini’, ‘Bhootu’, ‘Can You See Me’, and ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’.
Furthermore, arguments among contestants were observed in the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house regarding chores. After getting tired of washing dishes, Gaurav asked for help. Nehal then accused Gaurav of eating too much dal (a lentil dish) over a single bowl of dal, leading to a heated argument between Zeishan, Nehal, and Amal.