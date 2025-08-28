Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gaurav Khanna Opens Up About Desire for Child, Reveals Difference in Opinion with Wife on BB19

Bigg Boss contestant Gaurav Khanna appeared emotional in the recent episode. Read the full story to know more.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

'Bigg Boss 19' में Gaurav Khanna हुए इमोशनल, जताई बच्चे की ख्वाहिश, कहा- पत्नी की सोच है अलग...
गौरव खन्ना (फोटो सोर्स: X)

Gaurav Khanna gets emotional: Contestants on ‘Bigg Boss 19’ have been openly expressing their emotions since the nomination process. In a recent episode, Gaurav Khanna, known for his role in ‘Anupamaa’, made a significant revelation about his personal life. While talking to contestant Mridul, Gaurav Khanna expressed his desire to start a family.

Gaurav Khanna gets emotional

Gaurav Khanna emotionally revealed his desire to become a father, but his wife Akanksha’s views differ. Gaurav said, “A child is a huge responsibility. I work all day, and if my wife also starts working, leaving the child in someone else’s care won’t be right.” He further explained that his wife currently wants to focus on her career, and the responsibility of a child would tie her down. Gaurav stated that he understands and supports his wife’s decision. However, he hasn’t made any vows against having children and may reconsider in the future.

Gaurav Khanna’s wife is a famous TV actress

Gaurav Khanna married Akanksha Chamola in 2016. Akanksha is a famous TV actress and dancer. She is active on YouTube and has 3.2 lakh followers on Instagram. Akanksha has also acted in several hit serials, including ‘Swaragini’, ‘Bhootu’, ‘Can You See Me’, and ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ house

Furthermore, arguments among contestants were observed in the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house regarding chores. After getting tired of washing dishes, Gaurav asked for help. Nehal then accused Gaurav of eating too much dal (a lentil dish) over a single bowl of dal, leading to a heated argument between Zeishan, Nehal, and Amal.

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 03:24 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Gaurav Khanna Opens Up About Desire for Child, Reveals Difference in Opinion with Wife on BB19
