Gia Manek, aka ‘Gopi Bahu’, Marries Varunn Jain at 39

Gia Manek herself shared the wedding pictures and a heartfelt message. Sharing photos with Varunn, she wrote: “With the grace of God and Guru, and immense love, we have embarked on this eternal union. Hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we are husband and wife. We are deeply grateful for the love, blessings, and well wishes of all our loved ones who made this day so special. We are now Mr. and Mrs. Gia and Varunn.”