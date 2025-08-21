Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gia Manek, aka ‘Gopi Bahu’, Marries Varunn Jain at 39

Gia Manek, the famed actress who played Gopi Bahu in the television serial 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', has married actor Varunn Jain. Photos from their wedding are currently circulating online.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

Gia Manek aka gopi bahu ties the knot with actor Varun Jain
Gia and Varunn (Image: Actress's Instagram)

Gia Manek Wedding: Gia Manek, the actress famed for her role as Gopi Bahu in the popular TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and wife of Ahem Ji, has married actor Varunn Jain. Pictures from their wedding have surfaced online, creating a sensation on social media. Fans are congratulating the couple on their new life together.

Gia Manek Marries Friend Varunn Jain

Gia Manek herself shared the wedding pictures and a heartfelt message. Sharing photos with Varunn, she wrote: “With the grace of God and Guru, and immense love, we have embarked on this eternal union. Hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we are husband and wife. We are deeply grateful for the love, blessings, and well wishes of all our loved ones who made this day so special. We are now Mr. and Mrs. Gia and Varunn.”

Gia Manek Shares Photos

In the shared photos, Gia is seen looking stunning in a yellow saree, temple jewellery, maang tikka, heavy necklace and waistband, earrings, and red bangles. Her husband, actor Varunn Jain, looks equally smart in a kurta-pajama. Fans are flooding the couple's wedding photos with comments and best wishes.

Gia Manek's 'Bhuta Shuddhi' Wedding

According to Gia's Instagram post, Gia Manek and Varunn Jain had a 'Bhuta Shuddhi' wedding. This is considered one of the oldest Vedic wedding traditions. A Bhuta Shuddhi wedding is a process of harmonising the five elements present in the body.

Published on:

21 Aug 2025 02:04 pm

