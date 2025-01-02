Grief Strikes Divyanka Tripathi as She Loses Her Maternal Grandmother

Divyanka Tripathi’s maternal Grandmother Passes Away (Divyanka Tripathi News) Divyanka Tripathi’s post has been met with comments from fans. While the entire industry is seen uploading New Year celebration pictures, this New Year has brought sorrow for Divyanka. Divyanka shared a picture of herself with her maternal grandmother, both smiling for the camera. Along with the photo, the actress wrote, “We will miss you very much, Nani.”

Fans Pay Tribute Since the post, fans have been sharing the actress's grief. On social media, fans are paying tribute to her grandmother. One user wrote, "Divyanka ji, this is the cycle of life; what comes, also goes." Another wrote, "Deeply saddened, may God grant her soul peace." Another user wrote, "We are with you in your sorrow."