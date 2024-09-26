scriptHina Khan’s condition worsens due to breast cancer, says – Please pray for me… | Latest News | Patrika News
Hina Khan’s condition worsens due to breast cancer, says – Please pray for me…

Hina Khan, who is fighting breast cancer, is getting worse day by day. She has posted an update, which has left her fans worried.

MumbaiSep 26, 2024 / 01:18 am

Hina Khan is currently very ill. She has breast cancer and is undergoing treatment, and keeps her fans updated about her health. When she showed the side effects of chemotherapy on her body, everyone was shocked. Then Hina got her hair cut off. Seeing her condition, her fans were tearful. Now, Hina Khan has again expressed concern about her treatment. She has asked for prayers, as every day is becoming difficult for her.

Hina Khan’s Condition Worsens Due to Breast Cancer

Hina Khan shares all her information with her fans through Instagram or Twitter. She has shared a post, in which she has written, “The last few days have been very tough for me. I am getting better with each passing day. Don’t worry, just pray for me.” After this news, her fans have taken a sigh of relief. Meanwhile, Hina also says that her condition is not good, but she is regularly undergoing treatment and her mother and boyfriend are supporting her. She will focus on her work soon. Hina Khan’s message has sparked a lot of comments on social media.
Seeing Hina Khan’s condition, one user wrote, “Ma’am, you will get well soon, our prayers are with you.” Another wrote, “Don’t lose hope, we want to see you on TV again.” A third user wrote, “Hina ma’am, may your treatment go well, that’s our prayer.” Another user wrote, “You will always be our favorite, just take care of your health.” It is worth noting that Hina Khan has stage 3 breast cancer. She is undergoing treatment and trying to overcome these difficult days.

