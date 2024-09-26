Hina Khan’s condition worsens due to breast cancer, says – Please pray for me…

Hina Khan’s Condition Worsens Due to Breast Cancer Hina Khan shares all her information with her fans through Instagram or Twitter. She has shared a post, in which she has written, “The last few days have been very tough for me. I am getting better with each passing day. Don’t worry, just pray for me.” After this news, her fans have taken a sigh of relief. Meanwhile, Hina also says that her condition is not good, but she is regularly undergoing treatment and her mother and boyfriend are supporting her. She will focus on her work soon. Hina Khan’s message has sparked a lot of comments on social media.

Seeing Hina Khan’s condition, one user wrote, “Ma’am, you will get well soon, our prayers are with you.” Another wrote, “Don’t lose hope, we want to see you on TV again.” A third user wrote, “Hina ma’am, may your treatment go well, that’s our prayer.” Another user wrote, “You will always be our favorite, just take care of your health.” It is worth noting that Hina Khan has stage 3 breast cancer. She is undergoing treatment and trying to overcome these difficult days.