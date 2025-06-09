Hina Khan Marries Rocky Jaiswal

Did Hina Khan Convert Religions? Hina Khan has been sharing details of her cancer journey and now her marriage on Instagram; she frequently posts photos with Rocky Jaiswal. Her bridal look has been widely discussed. Everyone is congratulating the couple. Film critic KRK also congratulated Hina Khan on her marriage, sharing a photo of Hina and Rocky. In this photo, Hina and Rocky have roli (vermilion) tilak (mark) on their foreheads. Both look very happy. While sharing the photo, KRK wrote, “Congratulations to Hina Khan for adopting Sanātana Dharma.”

KRK Shares Photo of Hina Khan and Rocky Hina Khan, being Muslim, married a Hindu boy and then applied tilak to her forehead. This prompted a post by Kamal Rashid Khan, or KRK. Comments have started appearing on social media. One user wrote, “Hina Jaiswal.” Another wrote, “Sanātana is eternal, infinite.” A third wrote, “It’s a marriage, not a conversion.”