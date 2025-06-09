scriptHina Khan Marries Rocky Jaiswal | Latest News | Patrika News
TV News

Hina Khan Marries Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan, reportedly battling cancer, recently married her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. Bollywood actor KRK has since congratulated her on reportedly adopting Sanātana Dharma.

Jun 09, 2025 / 11:17 am

Patrika Desk

Hina Khan Marriage With Rocky Jaiswal
Hina Khan Instagram: Big news has emerged about TV actress Hina Khan. Actor KRK (Kamaal R Khan) congratulated Hina Khan by sharing a photo, offering his felicitations on her marriage and conversion to Sanātana Dharma. KRK shared a picture of Hina Khan and her Hindu husband, Rocky Jaiswal, on Twitter. It was revealed a few days earlier that Hina Khan had secretly married her boyfriend, Rocky and subsequently shared wedding photos with her fans. Now, actor KRK has stated in his post that Hina Khan has adopted Sanātana Dharma.

Did Hina Khan Convert Religions?

Hina Khan has been sharing details of her cancer journey and now her marriage on Instagram; she frequently posts photos with Rocky Jaiswal. Her bridal look has been widely discussed. Everyone is congratulating the couple. Film critic KRK also congratulated Hina Khan on her marriage, sharing a photo of Hina and Rocky. In this photo, Hina and Rocky have roli (vermilion) tilak (mark) on their foreheads. Both look very happy. While sharing the photo, KRK wrote, “Congratulations to Hina Khan for adopting Sanātana Dharma.”

KRK Shares Photo of Hina Khan and Rocky

Hina Khan, being Muslim, married a Hindu boy and then applied tilak to her forehead. This prompted a post by Kamal Rashid Khan, or KRK. Comments have started appearing on social media. One user wrote, “Hina Jaiswal.” Another wrote, “Sanātana is eternal, infinite.” A third wrote, “It’s a marriage, not a conversion.”

Social Media Comments

It should be noted that Hina Khan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024. She underwent chemotherapy and is now recovering. She married after her cancer treatment, and now there are reports of her religious conversion, but the actress has not yet commented on this. Regarding the photo with the tilak, many believe it is an old picture shared by KRK.

TV News

