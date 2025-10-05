Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer, Describing Her Struggles

Hina Khan spoke in a special conversation with ANI. During this, Hina said, "It is a taboo that a cancer patient should sit at home. They should not do anything and should assume their life is over. But this is not true. Some days are definitely difficult, you don't understand why it's happening, your health deteriorates, but after that, you can work again. You must have the willpower, the strength, and the love of your family. I will always continue to do my work. My body supports me."