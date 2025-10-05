Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer, Describing Her Struggles

Hina Khan was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2024, after which her life changed. Now, Hina Khan has once again spoken her heart about cancer.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 05, 2025

Hina Khan emotional talking to breast cancer people do underestimate cancer survivor

Hina Khan (Image: Patrika)

Hina Khan Cancer: Hina Khan, one of the most famous actresses on television, has won her battle with cancer, but she has once again come into the spotlight regarding cancer. She has opened up about her struggle with cancer, explaining how one needs to stay strong and that there are misconceptions among people about it, which need to be changed. Hina Khan became a bit emotional during this conversation, and her fans were delighted to hear what she had to say.

Hina Khan Shares What to Do During Cancer

Hina Khan spoke in a special conversation with ANI. During this, Hina said, "It is a taboo that a cancer patient should sit at home. They should not do anything and should assume their life is over. But this is not true. Some days are definitely difficult, you don't understand why it's happening, your health deteriorates, but after that, you can work again. You must have the willpower, the strength, and the love of your family. I will always continue to do my work. My body supports me."

She further added, "Your mental strength is most important while fighting a disease like cancer. Therefore, you should remain mentally very strong and also be happy. If you think cancer is nothing, then yes, it is nothing."

Hina Khan Calls Viewers God

In this interview, Hina also shared her views on films, OTT, and TV shows. She said that whether it is a serial, a film, or an OTT platform, the viewers are God. Hina believes that artists should create whatever the public likes. She said, "I am nobody to judge."

These words from Hina Khan on cancer are a ray of hope for all those who are battling any serious illness, as Hina Khan is now herself overcoming cancer and raising awareness among people. Moreover, Hina Khan has now proven that no matter how big the illness, with courage and family support, every battle can be won.

Published on:

05 Oct 2025 11:26 am

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer, Describing Her Struggles

