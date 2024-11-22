Hina Khan to make her first TV comeback after chemotherapy!

Hina Khan may appear in Bigg Boss 18 Hina Khan has recently undergone chemotherapy. Despite her poor health, the actress may become a part of Bigg Boss 18. According to the latest update, Hina Khan will enter Bigg Boss 18 as a guest in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This is the first time Hina Khan will be a part of a show despite her serious illness. After hearing this news, fans are eagerly waiting for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. They want to see their favourite Hina Khan on screen soon.

Hina Khan to be a special guest in #WeekendKaVaar. Shoot is scheduled for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/H8UlVCk6hF — #BiggBoss_Tak🔍 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 21, 2024 Fans are praying for Hina Khan's recovery (Hina Khan Breast Cancer) In the meantime, a social media user commented, "Wow! We will get to see Hina Khan on TV after a long time." Another user wrote, "Hina Khan, you will soon return to TV, we want to see you." A third user wrote, "Your courage will help you recover from this serious illness." Another user wrote, "May God bless you with a speedy recovery." It is worth noting that Hina Khan was a contestant in Bigg Boss 11 and was also a top 2 finalist that season. Her fans have been calling her Sher Khan since then. She also appeared as a mentor in Bigg Boss 14.