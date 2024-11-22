scriptHina Khan to make her first TV comeback after chemotherapy! | Hina Khan to make her first TV comeback after chemotherapy! | Latest News | Patrika News
Hina Khan to make her first TV comeback after chemotherapy!

Hina Khan has recently undergone chemotherapy. Despite her poor health, the actress may become a part of Bigg Boss 18.

Nov 22, 2024

Patrika Desk

Hina Khan entry in Bigg Boss 18

Hina Khan In Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan, who is struggling with breast cancer, is not taking a break from work despite her illness. She works every day and also undergoes chemotherapy. Her fans always appreciate her spirit. Something similar is going to happen again. Hina Khan may soon be seen in Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss 18. This news has created a buzz on social media. Everyone wants to see Hina Khan again in Bigg Boss, but the news is that Hina Khan may enter the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18. This time, Ravi Kishan will be interacting with the housemates in Weekend Ka Vaar. Meanwhile, Hina Khan’s entry will be a bonus.

Hina Khan may appear in Bigg Boss 18

Hina Khan has recently undergone chemotherapy. Despite her poor health, the actress may become a part of Bigg Boss 18. According to the latest update, Hina Khan will enter Bigg Boss 18 as a guest in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This is the first time Hina Khan will be a part of a show despite her serious illness. After hearing this news, fans are eagerly waiting for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. They want to see their favourite Hina Khan on screen soon.

Fans are praying for Hina Khan’s recovery (Hina Khan Breast Cancer)

In the meantime, a social media user commented, “Wow! We will get to see Hina Khan on TV after a long time.” Another user wrote, “Hina Khan, you will soon return to TV, we want to see you.” A third user wrote, “Your courage will help you recover from this serious illness.” Another user wrote, “May God bless you with a speedy recovery.” It is worth noting that Hina Khan was a contestant in Bigg Boss 11 and was also a top 2 finalist that season. Her fans have been calling her Sher Khan since then. She also appeared as a mentor in Bigg Boss 14.

