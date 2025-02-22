scriptHina Khan’s Cancer Battle: A Plea for Prayers and Donations | Hina Khan&#39;s Cancer Battle: A Plea for Prayers and Donations | Latest News | Patrika News
Hina Khan’s Cancer Battle: A Plea for Prayers and Donations

Hina Khan Prayed to Allah: Cancer-stricken Hina Khan has prayed to Allah. Meanwhile, the actress has also appealed to people to donate.

MumbaiFeb 22, 2025 / 08:50 am

Patrika Desk

Hina Khan Prayed Allah

Hina Khan Cancer Update: Famous television actress Hina Khan, battling stage 3 breast cancer, is now relying on faith. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. A few days ago, the actress shared a picture on social media showing three surgical incisions on her abdomen.
Cancer patient Hina Khan
Meanwhile, the actress has shared another post, appealing for donations to help fight cancer.

Hina Khan Seeks Allah’s Blessings

Hina Khan's Latest Post
On her Instagram account, actress Hina Khan shared a post that read, “Sabra… Indeed Allah is with the patient”.
Hina Khan's Latest Post
In another post, she wrote, “This is the chapter where Allah accepts your prayers and turns your dreams into reality.”

Hina Khan Appeals for Donations: “Please Help”

Hina Khan appealed to people to donate
While battling cancer, Hina Khan is also helping other cancer patients. In a recent post, she appealed for donations to help Neelam Sharma Katto, a woman suffering from cancer.

Hina Khan: “No Medication is Working”

Last month, an emotional video of Hina Khan went viral on social media, showing her in tears. In the video, she stated that no medication is currently working and that the process is very long. See the video below:

