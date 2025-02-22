Hina Khan’s Cancer Battle: A Plea for Prayers and Donations

Cancer patient Hina Khan Meanwhile, the actress has shared another post, appealing for donations to help fight cancer. Hina Khan Seeks Allah’s Blessings Hina Khan’s Latest Post On her Instagram account, actress Hina Khan shared a post that read, “Sabra… Indeed Allah is with the patient”. Meanwhile, the actress has shared another post, appealing for donations to help fight cancer.On her Instagram account, actress Hina Khan shared a post that read, “Sabra… Indeed Allah is with the patient”.

Hina Khan's Latest Post In another post, she wrote, "This is the chapter where Allah accepts your prayers and turns your dreams into reality." Hina Khan Appeals for Donations: "Please Help" Hina Khan appealed to people to donate While battling cancer, Hina Khan is also helping other cancer patients. In a recent post, she appealed for donations to help Neelam Sharma Katto, a woman suffering from cancer.