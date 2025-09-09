Hina Khan's Cancer Battle: Health Deteriorates, Photos Show Bandaged Hands

News is emerging about Hina Khan, the popular television actress. Last year, Hina Khan was diagnosed with breast cancer, following which she underwent treatment and chemotherapy. While she experienced side effects, the actress was recovering and even married her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. However, Hina Khan's health seems to have deteriorated again. A recent photo she shared on Instagram has prompted social media users to offer prayers for her well-being.
Hina Khan regularly updates her fans about her health through Instagram. She recently shared some photos showing an IV drip and bandages on her hand. The pictures also revealed bruising, possibly from medication or injections, and swelling in her hand. These photos have worried her fans, who are inquiring about her health.
Along with the photos, Hina Khan shared a note: “My veins are so delicate that injury and swelling cause temporary weakness. Repeated pricking every other day makes it difficult to wear anything for several days, but the show must go on.”
Despite her illness, Hina continued working and shared some pictures from her shoot. She also showed her bond with her husband, Rocky. However, Hina Khan's recent appearance has caused considerable concern among her fans, who are praying for her speedy recovery and hoping for good news soon.
In 2024, Hina Khan underwent tests that revealed a stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis. Despite this, the actress remained resolute and fought bravely, supported by her husband. Currently, the couple is appearing on the television reality show, Pati, Patni Aur Panga, where Hina Khan continues to share her journey.