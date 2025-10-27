Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Divorce: Famous Couple Ends 15-Year Marriage

It is to be noted that Mahhi Vij had reacted to divorce rumours in July and told Hotflly, "If that's the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer's fees? Why do people make someone's divorce or separation such a big issue? I see people writing in my comment section, ‘Mahhi is fine, Jay is like this’. Then someone else writes, ‘Jay is good, Mahhi is like this’. They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?”