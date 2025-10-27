Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Divorce: Famous Couple Ends 15-Year Marriage

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have ended their 15-year marriage, and reports suggest the couple divorced in August.

3 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij Divorce

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij (Image: Patrika)

Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Divorce: News of another divorce is surfacing in the TV industry. According to reports, the famous couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have ended their marriage in just 15 years. This news has created a stir on social media as soon as it broke. Fans of the couple are shocked. No one can believe why the couple has ended their loving relationship.

Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Separate?

According to 'Hindustan Times', Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have decided to end their 15-year-old marriage forever. Sources told the media that the couple tried hard to save their relationship but could not succeed, and the couple got divorced.

The report states that the separation between Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij happened a long time ago. They had also applied for divorce a few months back. The papers were signed and finalised in July-August, and a decision has also been made regarding the custody of the children. "In such a situation, the real reason for the divorce has now come to light.

Reason for Divorce Revealed

The report further states that Mahhi Vij had been facing trust issues with Jay Bhanushali for a long time, and this led to all the trouble between them. A source told Hindustan Times, "Once known for their joint vlogs, they have now stopped posting pictures together. Their last collaborative family post was in June 2024." The couple was last seen together publicly in August at their daughter Tara's birthday. The couple had hosted a LaabuBoo-themed birthday party for their daughter.

Mahhi Commented on Jay Bhanushali's Post

Meanwhile, some time ago, Jay Bhanushali shared a video with his daughter Tara on Instagram on October 18. In the video, Jay was seen at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo with his daughter Tara. He wrote, "You must have heard of Tokyo Drift, now see how a father and daughter drift at Shibuya Crossing." Mahhi Vij commented on this, writing, "Look at her bow, she enjoys roaming with Papa and roaming with Mummy." Jay replied to her comment, writing, "@mahhivij She doesn't laugh as much with Mummy as she laughs with Daddy." After this, users are also considering the divorce confirmed and are reacting heavily.

Mahhi Had Reacted to the Divorce

It is to be noted that Mahhi Vij had reacted to divorce rumours in July and told Hotflly, "If that's the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer's fees? Why do people make someone's divorce or separation such a big issue? I see people writing in my comment section, ‘Mahhi is fine, Jay is like this’. Then someone else writes, ‘Jay is good, Mahhi is like this’. They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?”

Mahhi and Jay Got Married in 2011

Mahhi further said, "Here, people look at single mothers and divorce very differently. They think there will be drama, it will become a big issue, and both will start slinging mud at each other. I think there is a lot of societal pressure. Just live and let live." Mahhi and Jay got married in 2011 and are parents to three children. Daughter Tara, who was born in 2019, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they adopted in 2017.

Published on:

27 Oct 2025 12:48 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Divorce: Famous Couple Ends 15-Year Marriage

