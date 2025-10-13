KBC 17: Child misbehaves with Amitabh Bachchan, Users enraged after watching video

As soon as Ishit took the hot seat, he told Amitabh Bachchan, "Hey sir, don't show your face, lock the answer." Not only this, but he annoyed everyone with his attitude and told Amitabh, "Don't start explaining the rules to me, I know them." However, he was unable to answer a question related to 'Ramayan'. Amitabh Bachchan was taken aback by the contestant's behaviour. He remained silent and later posted on his 'X' account without naming Ishit, stating, "There is nothing to say, I am just stunned."