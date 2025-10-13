Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

KBC 17: Child misbehaves with Amitabh Bachchan, Users enraged after watching video

KBC is once again in the headlines. A child contestant displayed a lot of attitude in front of the megastar and was also rude to Amitabh Bachchan. People are very angry after watching the video and are commenting on the child's upbringing.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

KBC Contestant manners child misbehaved

KBC (Image: Patrika)

Amitabh Bachchan KBC: A contestant on the special segment 'KBC Junior' of the popular reality quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has angered viewers. People are expressing their frustration in the comments section of the child's video, which is also going viral.

Child Misbehaves with Amitabh Bachchan

Ishit Bhatt, a fifth-grade student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, appeared on the hot seat. His over confidence led to him not winning even a single rupee. However, throughout the game, he crossed the limits of misbehaviour with the 83-year-old Amitabh Bachchan. Even Amitabh Bachchan himself was stunned by his conduct.

Big B Also Surprised by Ishit's Behaviour

As soon as Ishit took the hot seat, he told Amitabh Bachchan, "Hey sir, don't show your face, lock the answer." Not only this, but he annoyed everyone with his attitude and told Amitabh, "Don't start explaining the rules to me, I know them." However, he was unable to answer a question related to 'Ramayan'. Amitabh Bachchan was taken aback by the contestant's behaviour. He remained silent and later posted on his 'X' account without naming Ishit, stating, "There is nothing to say, I am just stunned."

People commented extensively on Amitabh's post. One user wrote, "If such children come as contestants, you will only be stunned, sir." Another wrote, "Sir, you should have shown this child your real 'Bhootnath' avatar right there."

Being Trolled on Social Media

Ishit is being heavily trolled on social media. One user posted a video of the child's behaviour and wrote, "A very satisfying end. I am not saying this about the children, but about the parents. If you cannot teach your children humility, patience, and good manners, they become very rude and overconfident."

People are saying that Ishit not winning even a single rupee will bother them for a long time. One person even wrote, "Sir, if my mother were here, she would have slapped him four times after the first question." This incident clearly shows how important discipline and good manners are in children.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Updated on:

13 Oct 2025 12:48 pm

Published on:

13 Oct 2025 12:47 pm

