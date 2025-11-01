Mahhi Vij Shares Vlog Amid Divorce Rumours with Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij (Image: Patrika)
TV's famous couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are currently in the headlines due to divorce rumours. For some time now, there have been reports on social media about the couple separating and their 15-year marriage ending, with claims that they had also applied for divorce a few months ago. Now, Mahhi Vij herself has shared a video addressing the entire matter and alimony. The actress also expressed her pain regarding her children.
Mahhi Vij has shared a video on her YouTube channel. The actress expressed her anger towards media publications. She said, "I have been seeing divorce news for the last 3-4 days, my daughter herself messaged me asking about it. I want to tell everyone, please do not believe any news until I say so myself. You have no right to interfere in our personal lives. People can go to any extent for likes and comments on social media. Many people are writing that our divorce papers have been signed. I want to ask them, show me the papers too. Until we say something, you all have no right to say or write anything."
Mahhi Vij further said, "These are all our personal matters. We know how much we need to tell and how much we don't. I have my sick mother at home. I have three children, and two of them understand everything, so please do not interfere so much in our lives. Being a celebrity does not mean I have to share everything with you. I have many responsibilities. My children are my everything, my parents too. In such a situation, it affects their mental health."
Regarding alimony, Mahhi Vij further said, "I read somewhere that I have asked Jay for alimony of 5 crore rupees. I want to ask whoever wrote this news, did I tell them about my alimony, or did Jay tell you? Anyway, I don't understand alimony, what is it? I feel that if a person has earned money through their hard work, then their wife should not have a right to it. Yes, if he wants to give it out of love or for care, then it's good, but it is justified for those women who stay at home and do not work. But those who go to the office and work do not have the right to take alimony."
Mahhi further added, "When two people's paths diverge, you both earn your own living. I will say once again, please respect us. Respect the personal lives of our children. In the end, I will just say that Jay is my family and always will be. He is a wonderful father and a wonderful human being."
