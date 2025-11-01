Mahhi Vij Shares Vlog Amid Divorce Rumours with Jay Bhanushali

Regarding alimony, Mahhi Vij further said, "I read somewhere that I have asked Jay for alimony of 5 crore rupees. I want to ask whoever wrote this news, did I tell them about my alimony, or did Jay tell you? Anyway, I don't understand alimony, what is it? I feel that if a person has earned money through their hard work, then their wife should not have a right to it. Yes, if he wants to give it out of love or for care, then it's good, but it is justified for those women who stay at home and do not work. But those who go to the office and work do not have the right to take alimony."