Mahhi Vij’s Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce Rumours with Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Divorce: TV's famous couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have parted ways permanently. It is reported that the couple had filed for divorce some time ago, and their divorce was confirmed in August. The news came as a shock to everyone, leaving many wondering why the couple decided to end their loving relationship. Amidst these divorce rumours, Mahhi Vij has shared an emotional post on Instagram, reminiscing about her distance from her children.
Mahhi Vij frequently shares videos and photos with her three children and keeps her fans updated on her work. In a recent post, she expressed how much she misses her children, saying, "Today is my last day in Lucknow, and tomorrow I will go to my children. I miss them a lot. I have been away from them for 15 days. I can't wait to hug my children anymore. My children, Rajveer and Tara, are my happiness. I love them all very much." Her post quickly went viral.
In her Instagram post, Mahhi Vij did not mention Jay Bhanushali's name, which has led to speculation and comments from netizens discussing the divorce rumours. Many believe that if everything were fine, she would have mentioned Jay, but she only named her children.
People had hoped that Mahhi would address the divorce rumours, but she has not. The public still finds it hard to believe the news. Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2010. After a marriage of 15 years, their relationship has reportedly ended.
It is worth noting that some time ago, Mahhi Vij had reacted to rumours of divorce and separation. She had stated, "If that's the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer's fees? Why do people make such a big deal out of someone's divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comment section, 'Mahhi is fine, Jay is like this.' Then someone else writes, 'Jay is good, Mahhi is like this.' They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know? People perceive divorce and single mothers differently."
