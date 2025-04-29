scriptMonalisa's Stunning Photoshoot Goes Viral | Latest News | Patrika News
TV News

Monalisa's Stunning Photoshoot Goes Viral

Monalisa Photoshoot: Pictures of Monalisa in a sky blue jumpsuit are going viral on social media.

MumbaiApr 29, 2025 / 08:22 am

Patrika Desk

Monalisa In Jumpsuits

Monalisa In Jumpsuits

The name Monalisa instantly conjures up images of glamour. This celebrated Bhojpuri actress has also made a significant mark in the television industry. Her dance skills and stylish looks have made her a social media sensation. Recently, Monalisa shared her latest photoshoot on Instagram, which is now rapidly going viral.
Monalisa Photoshoot
Monalisa Photoshoot

Monalisa Creates a Storm in a Sky Blue Jumpsuit

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Monalisa looks stunning in a sky blue jumpsuit. She has added a belt to her waist to enhance her stylish look. Light makeup and open hair complete her look.
The actress used a red heart emoji in the caption while sharing these pictures. Fans are loving her style. One user wrote, ‘So sweet’, while another praised her, ‘Beautiful’. Yet another fan commented, ‘You are extremely beautiful’.

News / Entertainment / TV News / Monalisa's Stunning Photoshoot Goes Viral

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

National News

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

in 5 hours

Pakistan Army on High Alert; Defence Minister Claims Imminent Indian Attack

World

Pakistan Army on High Alert; Defence Minister Claims Imminent Indian Attack

in 5 hours

Europe Blackout Affects Millions in Spain, Portugal, and France

World

Europe Blackout Affects Millions in Spain, Portugal, and France

6 hours ago

Suryavanshi's 35-ball century powers Rajasthan Royals' record chase

Cricket News

Suryavanshi's 35-ball century powers Rajasthan Royals' record chase

in 5 hours

Latest TV News

TV Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide Amidst Financial Hardship

TV News

TV Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide Amidst Financial Hardship

6 days ago

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away

TV News

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away

1 week ago

Cancer-stricken Hina Khan shares emotional post: 'Forgive me, God…'

Entertainment

Cancer-stricken Hina Khan shares emotional post: 'Forgive me, God…'

1 week ago

Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Illness in Photo Post

TV News

Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Illness in Photo Post

2 weeks ago

Trending Entertainment News

Monalisa's Stunning Photoshoot Goes Viral

TV न्यूज

Monalisa's Stunning Photoshoot Goes Viral

in 5 hours

Supreme Court Grants Ranveer Allahbadia’s Passport Release

मनोरंजन

Supreme Court Grants Ranveer Allahbadia’s Passport Release

6 hours ago

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

बॉलीवुड

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

13 hours ago

Sunny Deol Announces ‘Border 2’ Through Instagram Update

बॉलीवुड

Sunny Deol Announces ‘Border 2’ Through Instagram Update

13 hours ago

Salman Khan Postpones UK Tour After Pahalgam Attack

बॉलीवुड

Salman Khan Postpones UK Tour After Pahalgam Attack

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.