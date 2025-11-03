Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Naagin 7: This Actress is Ekta Kapoor's Shape-Shifting Serpent, People Stunned by New Look

The most talked-about TV show, Naagin, is once again in the headlines for its lead actress. Everyone has been wanting to know who the actress will be in this season of Naagin? Well, the reveal has been made.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

Naagin 7 new Lead actress

Naagin 7 (Image: Patrika)

Naagin 7 Lead Actress: The most popular supernatural show on Indian television, 'Naagin', is all set to create a stir among audiences once again. Putting an end to long-standing speculation, producer Ekta Kapoor has finally unveiled the face of the lead actress for 'Naagin 7'. The much-awaited reveal of who will be playing the lead role in Naagin 7 has been made. This big revelation took place last night during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 19'.

Ekta Kapoor Unveils Naagin 7 Lead

'Bigg Boss 19', as it approaches its finale, had its 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode on Sunday, November 2nd. On the stage of Salman Khan's show, Ekta Kapoor herself announced that the role of the shape-shifting serpent in 'Naagin 7' will be played by none other than the well-known television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Following Ekta Kapoor's spectacular announcement, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary made a grand entry to the tune of a 'been' (a snake charmer's flute) and stunned everyone with her 'Naagin' avatar. The actress also delivered a powerful dance performance on stage, further amplifying the audience's excitement.

Promo Heightens 'Naagin 7' Craze

The makers have also released a promo featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in her shape-shifting serpent look. In the promo, Priyanka's portrayal is powerful and captivating, instantly creating a buzz on social media. Priyanka's fans are overjoyed with this news and are widely sharing her pictures. Fans are highly optimistic that Priyanka's acting will propel this season to the number 1 spot in TRP ratings. While the release date of the show has not yet been announced, it is expected to premiere in November.

Could This Actor Be Priyanka's Hero?

According to reports, television actor Namik Paul's name is being considered to romance Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on-screen in 'Naagin 7'. Additionally, Vishal Pandey might also be seen in a significant role in the show.

Priyanka's 'Naagin' look is being well-received on the internet, and fans are actively sharing their opinions in the comments section. It remains to be seen how well this new 'Naagin' will capture the hearts of the audience, just like her predecessors.

