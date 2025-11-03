Naagin 7: This Actress is Ekta Kapoor's Shape-Shifting Serpent, People Stunned by New Look

The makers have also released a promo featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in her shape-shifting serpent look. In the promo, Priyanka's portrayal is powerful and captivating, instantly creating a buzz on social media. Priyanka's fans are overjoyed with this news and are widely sharing her pictures. Fans are highly optimistic that Priyanka's acting will propel this season to the number 1 spot in TRP ratings. While the release date of the show has not yet been announced, it is expected to premiere in November.