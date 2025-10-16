Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Pankaj Dheer's Wife's Condition Worsens After His Death; Son Niketan Supports Her, Video Leaves Netizens Emotional

While the death of Pankaj Dheer has deeply shocked his fans, his wife appeared in a distressed state at the actor's funeral. Their son, Nikitin, was seen supporting her. A video of this is also going viral.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

Pankaj Dheer death Wife cry son nikitin consoles mother

Pankaj Dheer's Wife and son (Image: Patrika)

Pankaj Dheer Wife Video: The industry was plunged into mourning when the news broke that Pankaj Dheer, who played Karna in Mahabharat, was no more. No one could believe the news, and everyone was stunned by the death of their favourite actor. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was the first to reach Pankaj Dheer's house and pay his respects. In this sad time, a very emotional video has surfaced from Pankaj Dheer's house, which has brought tears to everyone's eyes.

Wife's Condition Worsens After Pankaj Dheer's Demise

In the video going viral on social media, the late actor Pankaj Dheer's wife, Anita Dheer, appears extremely emotional and grief-stricken. During this difficult time, her son and renowned actor Nikitin Dheer is seen supporting his mother. In the video, Nikitin is seen hugging his mother and giving her strength. Nikitin himself is in deep shock after losing his father.

Son Comforts Mother

People on social media are getting emotional seeing this video of the mother and son and are offering them condolences. One user wrote, "Everyone is shocked by the departure of Pankaj Sir." Another wrote, "May God grant peace to his soul." A third wrote, "None of us can know what the family must be going through." Another wrote, "For a wife, the whole world ends on the day her husband leaves the world." Another wrote, "My eyes welled up seeing this."

Cancer Was the Cause of Death

It is to be noted that Pankaj Dheer had been battling cancer for the past few months, due to which he had to visit the hospital repeatedly. However, despite the treatment, his condition did not improve significantly. Pankaj Dheer's close friend and producer Ashok Pandit confirmed his death, saying, "He died this morning due to cancer."

Actor Amit Behl described the news as 'shocking'. He said, "He was ill for 3 years, but was starting to get better. He had also returned to work. I spoke to Pankaj about 4 months ago, and he seemed perfectly fine, so his passing away is quite surprising."

16 Oct 2025 10:32 am

