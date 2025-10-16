Pankaj Dheer's Wife's Condition Worsens After His Death; Son Niketan Supports Her, Video Leaves Netizens Emotional

Pankaj Dheer's Wife and son (Image: Patrika)
Pankaj Dheer Wife Video: The industry was plunged into mourning when the news broke that Pankaj Dheer, who played Karna in Mahabharat, was no more. No one could believe the news, and everyone was stunned by the death of their favourite actor. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was the first to reach Pankaj Dheer's house and pay his respects. In this sad time, a very emotional video has surfaced from Pankaj Dheer's house, which has brought tears to everyone's eyes.
In the video going viral on social media, the late actor Pankaj Dheer's wife, Anita Dheer, appears extremely emotional and grief-stricken. During this difficult time, her son and renowned actor Nikitin Dheer is seen supporting his mother. In the video, Nikitin is seen hugging his mother and giving her strength. Nikitin himself is in deep shock after losing his father.
People on social media are getting emotional seeing this video of the mother and son and are offering them condolences. One user wrote, "Everyone is shocked by the departure of Pankaj Sir." Another wrote, "May God grant peace to his soul." A third wrote, "None of us can know what the family must be going through." Another wrote, "For a wife, the whole world ends on the day her husband leaves the world." Another wrote, "My eyes welled up seeing this."
It is to be noted that Pankaj Dheer had been battling cancer for the past few months, due to which he had to visit the hospital repeatedly. However, despite the treatment, his condition did not improve significantly. Pankaj Dheer's close friend and producer Ashok Pandit confirmed his death, saying, "He died this morning due to cancer."
Actor Amit Behl described the news as 'shocking'. He said, "He was ill for 3 years, but was starting to get better. He had also returned to work. I spoke to Pankaj about 4 months ago, and he seemed perfectly fine, so his passing away is quite surprising."
