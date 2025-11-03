Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Pranit More, Eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 Due to Dengue, to Make a Comeback?

Pranit More, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 19, is speculated to return to the house again.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

क्या 'Bigg Boss 19' के शो से बाहर हुए प्रणित मोरे की अब वापस होगी एंट्री, आया हेल्थ अपडेट

Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna (Image: X @BiggBoss_Tak)

Bigg Boss 19: Famous comedian and former 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Pranit More is reportedly set to make a comeback to the house. Pranit More was kept out of the Bigg Boss house due to dengue, but he might return to the Bigg Boss house once his health improves.

A platform that shares news related to Bigg Boss reported that the news of Pranit's eviction had worried his fans, but the truth has now emerged that Pranit More was not eliminated due to low votes but due to ill health.

Evicted from the show, will now re-enter

According to reports, he has contracted dengue and was evicted due to ill health. Some reports also suggest that Pranit is admitted to the hospital and might not be able to return to the show. However, some fans are speculating that Pranit might be kept in a secret room or will return to the show after being discharged from the hospital and recovering. No official information has been released yet.

It is worth noting that a total of nine contestants are nominated in the Bigg Boss 19 house, including Malti, Tanya, Neelam, Kunickaa, Farhana, Gaurav, Amaal, Shahbaz, and Pranit.

X-Contestants Evicted from Bigg Boss 19

Along with this, the ex-contestants evicted from Bigg Boss 19 include Natalia, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Zeishan Qadri, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasma. News is also emerging about another contestant's eviction this week, and that is Pranit More. It will be interesting to see what new shock the contestants will face in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

