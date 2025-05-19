scriptPuneet Issar's Anger Erupts, Questions Some Actors' Silence on Indian Army Praise | Latest News | Patrika News
Puneet Issar's Anger Erupts, Questions Some Actors' Silence on Indian Army Praise

Puneet Issar criticised some celebrities, stating, “When it comes to praising the Indian Army, some people fall silent. Why?”

MumbaiMay 19, 2025 / 08:33 am

Patrika Desk

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Actor Puneet Issar has criticised the silence of many celebrities regarding the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Army’s daring ‘Operation Sindur’. He stated unequivocally that “the nation comes first” and regretted the lack of response from some artists on such a serious issue.
Puneet Issar expressed his deep displeasure at the lack of public support shown by leading figures in the film industry towards the Indian Army.

Above all, we are Indians; we must stand united

Puneet said, “I am saddened that many are silent. Why are we silent? We shouldn’t be silent. You march with candles in your hands for other issues. But when it comes to praising the Indian Army, you fall silent, why?”
Urging his countrymen to place the nation first, he said, “Above all, we are Indians. Our country should come first, and we must stand united.”

Issar also highlighted the recent failed drone attack attempt on the Golden Temple in Amritsar and praised the Indian Army’s efforts in thwarting the threat without any damage.
He said, “There should have been at least one post, one message. Some actors have spoken up, but everyone should do so.”

Actor condemns those supporting Pakistan

The actor strongly criticised those supporting Pakistan, terming it support for a ‘terrorist-supporting nation’. He appealed to his countrymen to seriously consider this issue and place national pride and unity above all else.
 
 
 
 
 
