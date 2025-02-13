scriptRashami Desai: A Broken Heart and a Celebrated Career, Celebrates 39th Birthday | Rashami Desai: A Broken Heart and a Celebrated Career, Celebrates 39th Birthday | Latest News | Patrika News
Rashami Desai: A Broken Heart and a Celebrated Career, Celebrates 39th Birthday

Rashami Desai Birthday: Popular TV actress Rashami Desai is celebrating her 39th birthday today. Let’s learn some interesting facts about her.

MumbaiFeb 13, 2025 / 10:58 am

Patrika Desk

Rashami Desai: The popular television actress Rashami Desai is celebrating her 39th birthday today. Desai has carved a special place in the hearts of viewers with her powerful acting and beauty. Few people know that Rashami Desai’s real name is not Rashami Desai, but Divya Desai.

How Rashami Desai Made a Name in the Television Industry?

Rashami Desai started her career with Bhojpuri films, but she gained real recognition from Hindi television. The actress has made a special mark in the television industry through her hard work, talent, and dedication. She started with small roles, but gradually built a big name in the industry. She became a household name playing Tapasya in the TV show “Uttaran”. Furthermore, her impressive performances in “Dil Se Dil Tak”, “Naagin 4”, and “Bigg Boss 13” significantly boosted her popularity. In addition, Rashami Desai has appeared in several dance reality shows as a dancer.
Rashami Desai
She has won several awards for her acting, including Gold Awards, Indian Telly Awards, and ITA Awards.

The birthday girl has also worked in Hindi, Gujarati, and Bhojpuri films.

Rashami Desai’s Connection with Bhojpuri Films

Rashami Desai started her career in the Bhojpuri film industry with “Balma Bada Nadan” (2002), where she delivered several hit films. Her superb acting and beauty made her a popular actress in Bhojpuri cinema as well. She then went on to star in several hit Bhojpuri films such as ‘Balma Bada Nadan’, Gajab Bhaail Rama, Tohse Pyar Ba, Kab Hoi Gawana Hamar, and ‘Pyar Jab Kehu Se Ho Jala’, winning the hearts of the audience.
Speaking of the actress’s personal life, she married Nandish Sandhu in 2012, but they divorced in 2016.

Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu
During “Bigg Boss 13”, Rashami and Arhaan Khan’s relationship was widely discussed. However, this relationship didn’t last long. Reports suggest that Arhaan proposed to Rashami during the show, but it was later revealed that Arhaan was already married and had a child. Following this revelation, Rashami distanced herself from Arhaan, and their relationship ended.
Later, the actress was linked to Sidharth Shukla, but Rashami later clarified that it was purely a professional relationship.

