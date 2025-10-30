Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Hosting Fee: Producer Reveals Truth Behind Rumours

'Bigg Boss' producer Rishi Negi has spoken about Salman Khan's hefty fees. Speaking to India Today, Negi said, "The host of the show, Salman Khan, is worth every penny." He added, "Whatever the deal regarding the fees is, it is between Salman Khan and Jio Hotstar. Therefore, I do not have precise information about it. However, regarding the rumours about him, I can say that he is worth every penny. As long as he is present on the weekend, I am happy."