Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Hosting Fee: Producer Reveals Truth Behind Rumours

The grand finale of BB is approaching soon. Before that, the producer has made a big revelation regarding Salman Khan's fees. Details are inside.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

Salman Khan Bigg Boss Fees

Salman Khan (Image: Patrika)

Bigg Boss Salman Khan Fees: The biggest and most talked-about reality show on television, 'Bigg Boss', and its host Salman Khan's fees remain a topic of discussion every year. Sometimes there are reports that the actor charged Rs 200 crore, and sometimes Rs 300 crore. This year too, similar reports were circulating that Salman Khan had taken Rs 150 to Rs 200 crore for the show this season. Now, the makers of the show have broken their silence on these reports and revealed the truth, which is leaving everyone stunned.

Producer Reveals Salman Khan's Fees

'Bigg Boss' producer Rishi Negi has spoken about Salman Khan's hefty fees. Speaking to India Today, Negi said, "The host of the show, Salman Khan, is worth every penny." He added, "Whatever the deal regarding the fees is, it is between Salman Khan and Jio Hotstar. Therefore, I do not have precise information about it. However, regarding the rumours about him, I can say that he is worth every penny. As long as he is present on the weekend, I am happy."

Salman's Emotional Connection with 'Bigg Boss'

Rishi Negi also addressed the rumours that surface every year about Salman Khan quitting the show. He mentioned that he had discussed this with Salman before. Rishi stated, "He has also developed an attachment to this show now. Whenever he is on stage or talks about a contestant or an issue, it all comes out naturally from within him. He is now connected to Bigg Boss."

Salman Has Refused to Host Bigg Boss Many Times

The producer further added that he is very fortunate that Salman always says 'yes' to the show. He said, "Yes, it is true that he often says, 'I can't do it anymore.' However, so far, we have been lucky that he has always agreed to do the show and considered it his own."

It is worth noting that Salman Khan has been hosting this reality show for over 10 years. Audiences greatly appreciate his hosting style, and people always look forward to the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes, eagerly anticipating which contestant Salman will reprimand.

