‘Thamma’ Stars Entertain Bigg Boss 19 Contestants with Diwali Dose

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a lot of fun with the contestants in BB19.

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 19, 2025

Oct 19, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 (Image: X)

Bigg Boss 19 Diwali Celebration: The reality show Bigg Boss19 is currently a hot topic of discussion. Every week, something new is being witnessed on the show. Recently, Salman Khan reprimanded the housemates during 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. However, the makers have also released a new promo in which the cast of the film 'Dhamaal' is seen celebrating Diwali in the house. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a lot of fun with the contestants, and the contestants also gave singing and dance performances to impress them.

Housemates Entertained by Stars

Along with this, Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are seen in the promo released by the makers of 'Bigg Boss 19'. The cast of 'Dhamaal' first created a buzz on stage with Salman Khan. After that, they also interacted with the housemates, and all the contestants thoroughly entertained the audience. The latest promo of 'Bigg Boss 19' is also going viral rapidly on social media.

Not only this, but in the promo, Praneet Moray is seen entertaining the cast of 'Dhamaal' by singing. Praneet sang their famous song 'Paani Da Rang' in front of Ayushmann Khurrana, upon hearing which Ayushmann highly praised Praneet's singing. Along with this, Praneet jokingly said, "Don't talk too much, I will definitely go to watch your movie." Ayushmann and Rashmika burst into laughter at Praneet's comment.

Contestants Get Their Diwali Dose

Meanwhile, the female contestants of 'Bigg Boss 19' also gave dance performances during the Diwali celebration. In addition, Amaal Mallik was reprimanded by Salman Khan the previous day, after which Amaal's father, Daboo Malik, was also seen on stage with Salman Khan. Daboo Malik advised Amaal to control his aggressive behaviour. Following this, Amaal broke down in tears upon seeing his father.

