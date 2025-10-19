‘Thamma’ Stars Entertain Bigg Boss 19 Contestants with Diwali Dose

Bigg Boss 19 Diwali Celebration: The reality show Bigg Boss19 is currently a hot topic of discussion. Every week, something new is being witnessed on the show. Recently, Salman Khan reprimanded the housemates during 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. However, the makers have also released a new promo in which the cast of the film 'Dhamaal' is seen celebrating Diwali in the house. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a lot of fun with the contestants, and the contestants also gave singing and dance performances to impress them.