TMKOC: Dayaben's Return to the Show Imminent, Confirms Asit Modi

Will Dayaben Return? In a recent interview with the Indian Express, Asit Modi revealed, “We will definitely bring back the character of Daya Bhabhi. People say they haven’t enjoyed the show since Daya Bhabhi’s departure. I completely agree. Our entire team is trying to bring back the character of Daya Bhabhi to the show soon.”

Asit Modi Prepares for Disha Vakani’s Replacement

Asit Modi further discussed Disha Vakani. He said that due to her family responsibilities, she doesn’t want to return to work. He described her as being like a sister, sharing that they confided in each other. Therefore, they can only hope for Disha Vakani’s return, but it may be difficult. He added, “I have shortlisted some people for this role, and you will meet them soon. It’s been five years since Disha left the show, and we still miss her. She cared deeply for her fellow actors and the crew. Our goal is to find someone like Disha Vakani.”