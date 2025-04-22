TV Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide Amidst Financial Hardship

Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide Lalit Manchanda’s elder brother, Ravi Manchanda, stated, “Lalit moved to Mumbai about 16 years ago to pursue an acting career. He soon began getting roles in television serials, but work dried up after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He then returned to Meerut to look for work, but was unsuccessful. He was struggling financially. On Sunday night, he went to sleep in a separate room. On Monday morning, when family members went to wake him for tea, they found his body hanging from a ceiling fan. No one understands how this happened.”

Worked in serials like Crime Patrol, Jhansi Ki Rani Lalit Manchanda left his wife Taru Manchanda, 18-year-old son Ujjwal Manchanda, and daughter Shreya Manchanda. He had worked in Bollywood films and television serials such as Crime Patrol, India’s Most Wanted, Maryada, Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khichdi, and Ultta Chashma. His recent projects included a web series, which he was very excited about. Lalit Manchanda left his wife Taru Manchanda, 18-year-old son Ujjwal Manchanda, and daughter Shreya Manchanda. He had worked in Bollywood films and television serials such as Crime Patrol, India’s Most Wanted, Maryada, Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khichdi, and Ultta Chashma. His recent projects included a web series, which he was very excited about.