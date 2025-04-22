scriptTV Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide Amidst Financial Hardship | Latest News | Patrika News
TV News

TV Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide Amidst Financial Hardship

Actor Lalit Manchanda: Actor Lalit Manchanda had been struggling with financial difficulties for some time. Now, according to police sources, the actor has ended his life by hanging.

Apr 22, 2025 / 04:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Bollywood tv Actor Lalit Manchanda commits suicide

Lalit Manchanda

Actor Lalit Manchanda Suicide in Meerut: The film industry is mourning the tragic loss of Bollywood actor Lalit Manchanda, who died by suicide in Meerut. The 48-year-old actor ended his life by hanging himself at his home. Local police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. This tragic event has deeply shocked his fans and friends.

Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide

Lalit Manchanda’s elder brother, Ravi Manchanda, stated, “Lalit moved to Mumbai about 16 years ago to pursue an acting career. He soon began getting roles in television serials, but work dried up after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He then returned to Meerut to look for work, but was unsuccessful. He was struggling financially. On Sunday night, he went to sleep in a separate room. On Monday morning, when family members went to wake him for tea, they found his body hanging from a ceiling fan. No one understands how this happened.”
ctor Lalit Manchanda Suicide In Meerut

Worked in serials like Crime Patrol, Jhansi Ki Rani

Lalit Manchanda left his wife Taru Manchanda, 18-year-old son Ujjwal Manchanda, and daughter Shreya Manchanda. He had worked in Bollywood films and television serials such as Crime Patrol, India’s Most Wanted, Maryada, Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khichdi, and Ultta Chashma. His recent projects included a web series, which he was very excited about.

News / Entertainment / TV News / TV Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide Amidst Financial Hardship

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Parliament: Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald Loot’ Bag Turns Heads

National News

Parliament: Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald Loot’ Bag Turns Heads

in 4 hours

Gold price shoots past ₹1 lakh mark, see rates in your city

Business

Gold price shoots past ₹1 lakh mark, see rates in your city

7 minutes ago

Shakti Dubey Tops UPSC 2024

National News

Shakti Dubey Tops UPSC 2024

in 4 hours

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

27 minutes ago

Latest TV News

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away

TV News

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away

1 hour ago

Cancer-stricken Hina Khan shares emotional post: 'Forgive me, God…'

Entertainment

Cancer-stricken Hina Khan shares emotional post: 'Forgive me, God…'

4 days ago

Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Illness in Photo Post

TV News

Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Illness in Photo Post

1 week ago

TMKOC: Dayaben's Return to the Show Imminent, Confirms Asit Modi

TV News

TMKOC: Dayaben's Return to the Show Imminent, Confirms Asit Modi

1 week ago

Trending Entertainment News

TV Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide Amidst Financial Hardship

TV न्यूज

TV Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide Amidst Financial Hardship

in 5 hours

ED Issues Notice to Superstar Mahesh Babu in Money Laundering Case

टॉलीवुड

ED Issues Notice to Superstar Mahesh Babu in Money Laundering Case

21 minutes ago

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away

TV न्यूज

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Passes Away

1 hour ago

Salman Khan Wanted Sunny Deol in ‘Garv’, the Film That Transformed His Own Lover Boy Image

मनोरंजन

Salman Khan Wanted Sunny Deol in ‘Garv’, the Film That Transformed His Own Lover Boy Image

3 hours ago

Actor Calls Working with Saif Ali Khan "Painful"

OTT

Actor Calls Working with Saif Ali Khan "Painful"

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.