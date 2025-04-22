TV Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide Amidst Financial Hardship

Actor Lalit Manchanda Suicide in Meerut: The film industry is mourning the tragic loss of Bollywood actor Lalit Manchanda, who died by suicide in Meerut. The 48-year-old actor ended his life by hanging himself at his home. Local police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. This tragic event has deeply shocked his fans and friends.
Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide
Lalit Manchanda’s elder brother, Ravi Manchanda, stated, “Lalit moved to Mumbai about 16 years ago to pursue an acting career. He soon began getting roles in television serials, but work dried up after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He then returned to Meerut to look for work, but was unsuccessful. He was struggling financially. On Sunday night, he went to sleep in a separate room. On Monday morning, when family members went to wake him for tea, they found his body hanging from a ceiling fan. No one understands how this happened.”
Worked in serials like Crime Patrol, Jhansi Ki Rani
Lalit Manchanda left his wife Taru Manchanda, 18-year-old son Ujjwal Manchanda, and daughter Shreya Manchanda. He had worked in Bollywood films and television serials such as Crime Patrol, India’s Most Wanted, Maryada, Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khichdi, and Ultta Chashma. His recent projects included a web series, which he was very excited about.