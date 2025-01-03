scriptUpasana Singh Reveals Real Reason Behind Quitting Kapil Sharma Show | Latest News | Patrika News
TV News

Upasana Singh Reveals Real Reason Behind Quitting Kapil Sharma Show

Upasana Singh, who played the beloved Buaji in Kapil Sharma’s show, has made a significant revelation about the show after almost eight years.

MumbaiJan 03, 2025 / 12:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Upasana Singh revealed why quit Kapil Sharma show

Upasana Singh revealed why quit Kapil Sharma show

Upasana Singh Reacts to Kapil Sharma Show: Upasana Singh played the role of Kapil Sharma’s bua (aunt) in his show, initially titled “Comedy Nights with Kapil,” which premiered in 2013. Her humorous style was a massive hit with fans, quickly making her a favourite. However, she unexpectedly left the show mid-way. Years later, she has finally revealed the reasons behind her departure, despite enjoying immense popularity. This revelation has left fans shocked and many expressing their disapproval of the way she was treated.

Upasana Singh Opens Up (Upasana Singh React Kapil Sharma Show)

Upasana Singh has worked alongside prominent Bollywood stars like Govinda and Johnny Lever. After transitioning to television, she captivated audiences there as well. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Upasana explained her departure from Kapil Sharma’s show. She attributed her exit to contractual obligations with the channel. Upasana stated, “Kapil Sharma’s show ran for two and a half years, but at one point, I felt there was nothing left for me to do, yet I continued working. I didn’t leave the show because of any issues; I had already discussed this with Kapil beforehand.”
 
Upasana Singh further added, “Kapil and I share a good relationship. There was no fight or any other issue between us. I told Kapil that my role wasn’t as it used to be; there wasn’t much left to it. I requested him to pay more attention to my role, especially as he was focusing on securing the lead role at that time.”
Upasana Singh continued, “Kapil told me to let it be, that he would address it later. Around the same time, a disagreement arose between Kapil and Colors TV. My contract was with Colors, not Kapil’s team. So, when Kapil moved to Sony, I couldn’t go with him because of my existing contract with Colors. When Colors later replaced Kapil’s show with Krushna Abhishek’s show, they told me to remain a part of the show until my contract ended.”
Upasana Singh React Kapil Sharma Show
She further shared that her experience working on Krushna’s show was unpleasant because Kapil and Krushna’s teams did not get along. Her punchlines were often cut by their creative team. She knew what would make the audience laugh, but they would remove her lines. This led to her feeling quite disheartened. Although Kapil Sharma later offered her a return to his show, Upasana declined as her focus had shifted elsewhere.

News / Entertainment / TV News / Upasana Singh Reveals Real Reason Behind Quitting Kapil Sharma Show

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

New Orleans Attacker Planned Larger ISIS-Inspired Bombing

world

New Orleans Attacker Planned Larger ISIS-Inspired Bombing

in 5 hours

Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1

Sports

Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1

in 5 hours

Manu Bhaker, Double Olympic Medallist, to Receive 2024 Khel Ratna Award

Sports

Manu Bhaker, Double Olympic Medallist, to Receive 2024 Khel Ratna Award

17 hours ago

Zebrafish Protein Offers Hope for Heart Repair

Health

Zebrafish Protein Offers Hope for Heart Repair

in 5 hours

Latest TV News

Grief Strikes Divyanka Tripathi as She Loses Her Maternal Grandmother

TV News

Grief Strikes Divyanka Tripathi as She Loses Her Maternal Grandmother

17 hours ago

Is Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s Relationship on the Rocks? Fans’ Hearts Race Over Instagram Story

News

Is Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s Relationship on the Rocks? Fans’ Hearts Race Over Instagram Story

1 month ago

CID season 2 release date out!

TV News

CID season 2 release date out!

1 month ago

Hina Khan to make her first TV comeback after chemotherapy!

TV News

Hina Khan to make her first TV comeback after chemotherapy!

1 month ago

Trending Entertainment News

Loveyapa Title Track Out: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Chemistry Ignites This Love Anthem

मनोरंजन

Loveyapa Title Track Out: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Chemistry Ignites This Love Anthem

in 5 hours

Stree 3 Release Date Announced; Updates on Bhediya 2 and Munjha Sequel

बॉलीवुड

Stree 3 Release Date Announced; Updates on Bhediya 2 and Munjha Sequel

in 4 hours

Upasana Singh Reveals Real Reason Behind Quitting Kapil Sharma Show

TV न्यूज

Upasana Singh Reveals Real Reason Behind Quitting Kapil Sharma Show

in 4 hours

Manisha Koirala and Imtiaz Ali's Kathmandu Photos Surprise Fans

बॉलीवुड

Manisha Koirala and Imtiaz Ali's Kathmandu Photos Surprise Fans

in 4 hours

Grief Strikes Divyanka Tripathi as She Loses Her Maternal Grandmother

TV न्यूज

Grief Strikes Divyanka Tripathi as She Loses Her Maternal Grandmother

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.