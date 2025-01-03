Upasana Singh Reveals Real Reason Behind Quitting Kapil Sharma Show

Upasana Singh Opens Up (Upasana Singh React Kapil Sharma Show) Upasana Singh has worked alongside prominent Bollywood stars like Govinda and Johnny Lever. After transitioning to television, she captivated audiences there as well. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Upasana explained her departure from Kapil Sharma’s show. She attributed her exit to contractual obligations with the channel. Upasana stated, “Kapil Sharma’s show ran for two and a half years, but at one point, I felt there was nothing left for me to do, yet I continued working. I didn’t leave the show because of any issues; I had already discussed this with Kapil beforehand.”

Upasana Singh further added, "Kapil and I share a good relationship. There was no fight or any other issue between us. I told Kapil that my role wasn't as it used to be; there wasn't much left to it. I requested him to pay more attention to my role, especially as he was focusing on securing the lead role at that time."

Upasana Singh continued, “Kapil told me to let it be, that he would address it later. Around the same time, a disagreement arose between Kapil and Colors TV. My contract was with Colors, not Kapil’s team. So, when Kapil moved to Sony, I couldn’t go with him because of my existing contract with Colors. When Colors later replaced Kapil’s show with Krushna Abhishek’s show, they told me to remain a part of the show until my contract ended.”