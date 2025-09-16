Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Wife Sheena Become Parents

Rohit Purohit, who plays the character of Armaan in the popular Hindi serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has become a father in real life. His wife, Sheena, has given birth to a son.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit Welcome Baby Boy: Popular television actors Rohit Purohit and his wife Sheena Bajaj have welcomed a baby boy. The couple became parents seven years after their marriage. Rohit shared the news with his fans via a post, announcing the arrival of their first child, a son, on 15 September.

Rohit Purohit Becomes a Father

Rohit and Sheena shared a monochrome picture on their Instagram accounts. The picture shows Rohit placing his hand on his wife's baby bump, with a card in the middle reading 'It's a Boy'. They also revealed their son's birthdate as 15 September 2023.

Stars and Fans Congratulate the Couple

Following the announcement, several television celebrities and fans congratulated the couple. Actor Aniruddh Dave commented, "Congratulations, lots of love and blessings to the little one." Vishal Aditya Singh jokingly wrote, "I've become an uncle! Congratulations!". Rohit and Sheena have also shared a glimpse of their newborn with their fans, resulting in an outpouring of likes and comments on their post.

Rohit and Sheena's Love Story

Rohit Purohit gained household recognition for his role as Armaan in the popular television show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Sheena Bajaj made her mark through the sitcom 'Best of Luck Nikki'.

Married in 2019

After dating for six years, Rohit and Sheena got married in Jaipur on 22 January 2019. They announced their pregnancy on social media in April of this year, and fans eagerly awaited the arrival of their child. Now that their wait is over, the couple has shared their joy with their fans.

Published on:

16 Sept 2025 12:32 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Wife Sheena Become Parents
