Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Wife Sheena Become Parents

Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit Welcome Baby Boy: Popular television actors Rohit Purohit and his wife Sheena Bajaj have welcomed a baby boy. The couple became parents seven years after their marriage. Rohit shared the news with his fans via a post, announcing the arrival of their first child, a son, on 15 September.
Rohit and Sheena shared a monochrome picture on their Instagram accounts. The picture shows Rohit placing his hand on his wife's baby bump, with a card in the middle reading 'It's a Boy'. They also revealed their son's birthdate as 15 September 2023.
Following the announcement, several television celebrities and fans congratulated the couple. Actor Aniruddh Dave commented, "Congratulations, lots of love and blessings to the little one." Vishal Aditya Singh jokingly wrote, "I've become an uncle! Congratulations!". Rohit and Sheena have also shared a glimpse of their newborn with their fans, resulting in an outpouring of likes and comments on their post.
Rohit Purohit gained household recognition for his role as Armaan in the popular television show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Sheena Bajaj made her mark through the sitcom 'Best of Luck Nikki'.
After dating for six years, Rohit and Sheena got married in Jaipur on 22 January 2019. They announced their pregnancy on social media in April of this year, and fans eagerly awaited the arrival of their child. Now that their wait is over, the couple has shared their joy with their fans.