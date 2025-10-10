AI to Manage Udaipur's Traffic: Green Light for Congested Lanes, Instant Passage for Ambulances and Fire Brigades

AI Handles Udaipur Traffic: Udaipur city is set to write a new chapter in traffic management with technology. A trial of an Artificial Intelligence-based traffic signal system began at Fatehpura intersection on Friday. This system will be entirely different from the traditional signal operations. AI will itself decide which lane to give a green light to and which to stop at red.
The most significant feature of this technology is that it will make decisions based on the number of vehicles. In a situation where a long queue of vehicles forms in any lane, AI will immediately turn the red light for that direction to green. Conversely, the waiting time at signals will also be reduced for lanes with less traffic. Currently, the trial of this system is being conducted only at Fatehpura intersection.
AI cameras will continuously monitor traffic coming from all directions. If there are no vehicles in a particular lane, the system will wait for approximately 5 seconds and then give a green signal to another lane. This will prevent drivers from having to wait unnecessarily at red lights. Traffic DSP Ashok Anjana stated, "Traffic pressure increases in the city during morning and evening hours. In such a situation, this technology will significantly reduce traffic jams."
The new technology is not limited to traffic control. Special sound sensors have also been installed in the AI system, which will recognise the siren sounds of ambulances or fire brigades. As soon as their sound reaches the cameras or sensors, the system will automatically turn the signal green for that direction, allowing emergency vehicles to proceed without obstruction.
The entire system can be controlled via a mobile app. Officials will be able to view the status of any signal in real-time and can also intervene manually if needed. The cost of installing this AI system at one intersection will be approximately ₹10 lakh.
During the trial, the results of the system will be technically evaluated. A joint team of traffic police and the municipal corporation will review its performance. If the results are satisfactory, there are plans to implement it at major city intersections like Surajpol, Chetak Circle, and Delhi Gate in the coming months.
It is worth noting that cameras and sensors were installed at Fatehpura intersection on Friday evening. The technical team is continuously recording data on traffic patterns. Experts believe that if this experiment is successful, it could become Rajasthan's first fully AI-controlled traffic model, which will serve as an example for other cities in the future.
Big NewsView All
Udaipur
Rajasthan
Trending