Constable exams in Udaipur and Sri Ganganagar hit by paper box mix-ups, chaos follows

Udaipur/Sri Ganganagar: Cases of paper box mix-ups were reported at Alok School, Hiranmagri Sector-11, and Aravali Teacher Training College, Debari in Udaipur district. Similar incidents occurred at Guru Nanak Khalsa C-Sector School and SGN Khalsa College centres in Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday.
According to officials, the paper box mix-ups were due to errors in label codes. At two centres, there was a shortage of papers, so the exam was conducted using reserve papers. This caused a delay in the commencement of the first shift. However, candidates were given extra time to complete the paper.
Sunday proved challenging for the police administration. The Constable Recruitment-2025 exam was held in two shifts on Sunday. Over 28,000 candidates arrived in Udaipur throughout the day. Large events in the city and the presence of tourists on Sunday further exacerbated traffic pressure.
The combination of the exam, tourist presence, and numerous events led to significant congestion and traffic jams. The exam was held in two shifts at 62 centres across the city. The first shift was from 10 am to 12 pm, and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm. Most of the Udaipur police force was deployed for exam security, leading to apparent shortcomings in traffic management.
Candidate movement continued late into the night, resulting in heavy congestion on the roads. The Roadways management deployed 90 extra buses on the Jaipur and Jodhpur routes.
- 40,356 candidates registered across both shifts.
- 28,159 candidates appeared across both shifts.
- 12,197 candidates did not appear for the exam.
- 69.77% attendance rate.
Exam experts Principal Sanjay Lunawat, Commander Badal Soni, and Shubham Jain, Director of My Mission Coaching Institute, reported that the second day's papers also included questions on Rajasthan's geography, history, art and culture, general science, computers, electronics, the internet, artificial intelligence, cybercrime, digital forensics, information technology, communication, general knowledge, logical reasoning, major current events, women's and children's rights, and government schemes for them.
The difficulty level of the second day's paper was easier compared to the first. Questions on computers and related subjects were simpler. Unlike the first paper, there were no coding, matching, or statement-conclusion type questions in the second and third papers. The second and third papers were easier than the first.
The written exam for the Constable recruitment was held in two shifts on Sunday at the Sri Ganganagar district headquarters. The first shift was from 10 am to 12 pm, and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm. 24 examination centres were set up.
In the first shift, question paper boxes were swapped at two examination centres. This resulted in a shortage of question papers, causing commotion. Upon receiving information, the Superintendent of Police personally arrived, ensured the confidentiality of the question papers through videography, and controlled the situation.
Superintendent of Police Dr. Amrita Duhan explained that question paper boxes were delivered to all 24 examination centres on time and as per protocol in the first shift. However, due to a technical error in the centre label codes at two centres, the question paper boxes for Guru Nanak Khalsa C-Sector School were sent to SGN Khalsa College, and vice-versa.
There were 408 candidates at Guru Nanak Khalsa School and 600 at SGN Khalsa College. Due to the shortage of question papers at Khalsa College, reserve question papers were used. These were sealed and videographed. The SP stated that extra question papers from Guru Nanak Khalsa School were sealed, videographed, and transported to SGN Khalsa College under her supervision.
This process caused a 20-minute delay in the start of the exam at SGN Khalsa College (beginning at 10:20 am), and candidates were given an extra 20 minutes, concluding the exam at 12:20 pm.
Enthusiasm among youth for the police constable recruitment written exam appeared low. Only 59.69% of candidates appeared for the exam across both shifts, while 40.30% did not participate.
Nodal officer for the exam, Additional SP Raghuveer Prasad Sharma, stated that in the first shift, 6,643 out of 10,872 candidates appeared at 24 centres, with 4,229 absent (61.10% attendance). In the second shift, 6,336 out of 10,872 candidates appeared, with 4,536 absent (58.27% attendance).
The police administration oversaw the exam. Police personnel were deployed from 6 am on Sunday to manage crowds outside the examination centres. Traffic Inspector CI Raghuveer Singh Bika stated that routes for heavy vehicles and buses were diverted.
Strict screening was conducted at the gates of examination centres to prevent cheating. Candidates' footwear was removed, and earrings and other jewellery were also taken off. An expert team conducted face recognition checks, followed by biometric verification to confirm the candidate's identity.
A coded sticker was then affixed to the admit card to assure examiners that all checks were complete. The police administration set a half-hour prior arrival time for entry to the examination centre.
After the exam, crowds of candidates gathered at the central bus stand and railway station to return home. Many candidates came from Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, and Sikar and were seen inquiring about long-distance buses and trains.