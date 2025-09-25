IMD Issues Rain Alert: Monsoon's Farewell Downpour Expected Until October 3rd

Rajasthan Weather Forecast: The monsoon is gradually retreating from Rajasthan, but it has become active once again before its departure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for several parts of the state until 3 October. The possibility of rain and thunderstorms has been particularly highlighted for the Udaipur division and surrounding areas.
According to the meteorological centre, a circulation system has formed in the Bay of Bengal, bordering Myanmar. This is affecting Rajasthan. Due to this, rain with thunder and lightning is likely in the eastern, south-eastern, and southern districts of the state from 28 September to 3 October.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, and Salumber. Light to moderate rain is expected in these areas, along with strong winds and the possibility of lightning.
The maximum temperature in the capital Jaipur is expected to be around 31°C. Meanwhile,
Jodhpur: 27.8°C
Udaipur: 25.6°C
Kota: 29.4°C is the expected temperature.
This year, the monsoon in Rajasthan has resulted in record-breaking rainfall. This is only the second time in the last 125 years that the state has recorded more than 65% above average rainfall. Experts believe this has been an exceptional monsoon season.