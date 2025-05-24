scriptMonsoon's Imminent Arrival in Rajasthan: Meteorological Department Issues Update | Latest News | Patrika News
Udaipur

Monsoon's Imminent Arrival in Rajasthan: Meteorological Department Issues Update

Latest Monsoon Prediction: The Meteorological Department has predicted the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala ahead of schedule, amidst the ongoing heat. This prediction suggests that Rajasthan may also see the monsoon arrive earlier than expected.

UdaipurMay 24, 2025 / 04:16 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Pre-Monsoon Arrival: This year’s weather patterns are significantly different from previous years. While rainfall was experienced throughout most of May in previous years, this year there is a strong possibility of an early monsoon arrival. Consequently, the pre-monsoon rains, usually expected by the second week of June, are now anticipated to begin in the last week of May, within the next three to four days.
The Meteorological Department has predicted an earlier-than-usual monsoon onset in Kerala. This suggests a similar early arrival in Rajasthan. An early monsoon arrival is expected to lead to active monsoon conditions across the state in July. Prior to this, the influence of an Arabian Sea depression is likely to trigger early pre-monsoon rains.
The department has forecast an early monsoon arrival in the state this year, with rainfall exceeding the normal average by 108 per cent. While pre-monsoon rains typically commence in June, this year they are expected to begin in the last days of May.

For several days, a deep depression has persisted in the Arabian Sea near Goa, Karnataka, and the Maharashtra coast, resulting in heavy rainfall in the adjacent Konkan coastal regions for the past three days. The sporadic rainfall currently experienced in Mewar is also considered pre-monsoon activity. If the Arabian Sea depression intensifies and moves north and northwest, the Indian monsoon, already anticipated to arrive earlier than scheduled, is likely to reach the Kerala coast between 2nd and 5th June.
Prof. Narpat Singh Rathore, Former Head of Department (Geography), Sukhadia University

