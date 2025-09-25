Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Udaipur

PM Modi Banswara visit: Udaipur City–Chandigarh train to be flagged off today, halts and coach details in full schedule

PM Modi Banswara Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Udaipur City-Chandigarh Superfast Express train from Banswara today, Thursday. Learn everything about the Udaipur City-Chandigarh Superfast Express train.

Udaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

PM Modi Today Udaipur City Chandigarh Superfast Express train flagged off Know stoppages coaches and complete schedule
File Picture: Patrika

PM Modi Banswara Visit: The dream of a direct new train between Udaipur and Chandigarh is about to be realised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first direct rail service from Banswara via video conferencing on 25 September, today. This train will run twice a week. Its live broadcast will be held at Udaipur City station. Regular rail service will commence from 27 September. The direct connection between two major tourist destinations, Udaipur and Chandigarh, will boost the tourism industry. After arriving in Chandigarh, the train will depart again for its next journey to Udaipur within an hour and a half.

Timetable

Under regular operation, train number 20989 will depart from Udaipur City every Wednesday and Saturday at 4.05 PM, reaching Chandigarh at 9.50 AM the next day. Train number 20990, from 28 September, will depart from Chandigarh every Thursday and Sunday at 11.20 AM, reaching Udaipur City at 5.25 AM the next day.

Inaugural Special Schedule

The Udaipur City-Chandigarh inaugural special rail service will depart from Udaipur City at 2.30 PM, passing through Rana Pratapnagar (2.40 PM), Mavli (3.13 PM), Kapasan (3.41 PM), Chanderiya (4.25 PM), Bhilwara (5.10 PM), Bijaynagar (5.58 PM), and Ajmer (7.15 PM), reaching Chandigarh at 8.15 AM the next day. Similarly, the Chandigarh-Udaipur City inaugural special rail service will depart from Chandigarh at 11.20 AM on Friday, reaching Udaipur City at 5.25 AM on Saturday.

Udaipur City-Chandigarh-Udaipur City Train Stops

Rana Pratapnagar, Mavli, Kapasan, Chanderiya, Bhilwara, Bijaynagar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Phulera, Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Dausa, Bandikui, Rajgarh, Alwar, Rewari, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Narwana, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Ambala Cantt station.

Total 22 Coaches

The train will have a total of 22 coaches, including 2 AC 2-tier, 6 AC 3-tier, 2 AC 3-tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Class, 1 Power Car and 1 Guard coach.

Naming Suggestion: Haldighati Superfast or Mangarh Dham Superfast

MP Dr. Mannalal Rawat has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, requesting that the Udaipur-Chandigarh-Udaipur Superfast train be named either Haldighati Superfast or Janjatiya Gaurav Mangarh Dham Superfast. He stated that the Prime Minister's visit to Banswara will be beneficial for the rail and industrial sectors, providing new employment opportunities for the region's youth.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

25 Sept 2025 08:50 am

English News / Rajasthan / Udaipur / PM Modi Banswara visit: Udaipur City–Chandigarh train to be flagged off today, halts and coach details in full schedule
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.