PM Modi Banswara visit: Udaipur City–Chandigarh train to be flagged off today, halts and coach details in full schedule

PM Modi Banswara Visit: The dream of a direct new train between Udaipur and Chandigarh is about to be realised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first direct rail service from Banswara via video conferencing on 25 September, today. This train will run twice a week. Its live broadcast will be held at Udaipur City station. Regular rail service will commence from 27 September. The direct connection between two major tourist destinations, Udaipur and Chandigarh, will boost the tourism industry. After arriving in Chandigarh, the train will depart again for its next journey to Udaipur within an hour and a half.
Under regular operation, train number 20989 will depart from Udaipur City every Wednesday and Saturday at 4.05 PM, reaching Chandigarh at 9.50 AM the next day. Train number 20990, from 28 September, will depart from Chandigarh every Thursday and Sunday at 11.20 AM, reaching Udaipur City at 5.25 AM the next day.
The Udaipur City-Chandigarh inaugural special rail service will depart from Udaipur City at 2.30 PM, passing through Rana Pratapnagar (2.40 PM), Mavli (3.13 PM), Kapasan (3.41 PM), Chanderiya (4.25 PM), Bhilwara (5.10 PM), Bijaynagar (5.58 PM), and Ajmer (7.15 PM), reaching Chandigarh at 8.15 AM the next day. Similarly, the Chandigarh-Udaipur City inaugural special rail service will depart from Chandigarh at 11.20 AM on Friday, reaching Udaipur City at 5.25 AM on Saturday.
Rana Pratapnagar, Mavli, Kapasan, Chanderiya, Bhilwara, Bijaynagar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Phulera, Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Dausa, Bandikui, Rajgarh, Alwar, Rewari, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Narwana, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Ambala Cantt station.
The train will have a total of 22 coaches, including 2 AC 2-tier, 6 AC 3-tier, 2 AC 3-tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Class, 1 Power Car and 1 Guard coach.
MP Dr. Mannalal Rawat has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, requesting that the Udaipur-Chandigarh-Udaipur Superfast train be named either Haldighati Superfast or Janjatiya Gaurav Mangarh Dham Superfast. He stated that the Prime Minister's visit to Banswara will be beneficial for the rail and industrial sectors, providing new employment opportunities for the region's youth.