PM Modi Banswara visit: Udaipur City–Chandigarh train to be flagged off today, halts and coach details in full schedule

PM Modi Banswara Visit: The dream of a direct new train between Udaipur and Chandigarh is about to be realised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first direct rail service from Banswara via video conferencing on 25 September, today. This train will run twice a week. Its live broadcast will be held at Udaipur City station. Regular rail service will commence from 27 September. The direct connection between two major tourist destinations, Udaipur and Chandigarh, will boost the tourism industry. After arriving in Chandigarh, the train will depart again for its next journey to Udaipur within an hour and a half.