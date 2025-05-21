scriptRajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Forecast till 26 May, Monsoon Update Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Forecast till 26 May, Monsoon Update Released

Monsoon Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the southwest monsoon could arrive in Kerala earlier than expected. The monsoon is now expected to reach Kerala within the next 4-5 days.

Thunderstorm And Rain Alert

Weather Update: The fluctuating weather pattern in Udaipur district, Rajasthan, continued on Tuesday. After a hot morning and intense sunshine during the day, clouds gathered, leading to evening showers. Tuesday’s rainfall was less intense than the previous day, with weaker winds, but temperatures still dropped. The intermittent rain, lasting about half an hour in the evening, brought a welcome coolness, offering significant relief from the heat. Light to moderate rainfall occurred in several parts of Udaipur and Ajmer divisions. The rest of the state remained dry. 5.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in Dabok.

Future Weather Forecast

A 1-2 degree Celsius rise in temperature is expected today. Between 21-23 May, maximum temperatures of 45-47 degrees Celsius are anticipated in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur districts and surrounding areas. Udaipur and Kota districts and some nearby areas are likely to experience strong thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light to moderate rainfall in the afternoons for the next 4-5 days. The impact of these weather changes is expected to last until 26 May.

Monsoon’s Imminent Arrival

The Meteorological Department predicts that the southwest monsoon in India may arrive in Kerala earlier than expected. It is likely to reach Kerala within the next 4-5 days. Previously, the Meteorological Department had predicted its arrival in June, but now anticipates its arrival by the end of May. If conditions remain favourable, it is expected to advance rapidly and reach Rajasthan soon.

