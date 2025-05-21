Rajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Forecast till 26 May, Monsoon Update Released

Future Weather Forecast A 1-2 degree Celsius rise in temperature is expected today. Between 21-23 May, maximum temperatures of 45-47 degrees Celsius are anticipated in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur districts and surrounding areas. Udaipur and Kota districts and some nearby areas are likely to experience strong thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light to moderate rainfall in the afternoons for the next 4-5 days. The impact of these weather changes is expected to last until 26 May.

Monsoon’s Imminent Arrival The Meteorological Department predicts that the southwest monsoon in India may arrive in Kerala earlier than expected. It is likely to reach Kerala within the next 4-5 days. Previously, the Meteorological Department had predicted its arrival in June, but now anticipates its arrival by the end of May. If conditions remain favourable, it is expected to advance rapidly and reach Rajasthan soon.