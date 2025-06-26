scriptRajasthan’s Udaipur Tops Tourist Charts During Monsoon Season | Latest News | Patrika News
Udaipur

Rajasthan’s Udaipur Tops Tourist Charts During Monsoon Season

Dozens of tourist attractions enhance the beauty of Udaipur, including Fateh Sagar and Pichola lakes, stepwells, Sajjangarh Fort, the Biological Park, Saheliyon Ki Bari, City Palace, and the Pratap Gaurav Kendra.

UdaipurJun 26, 2025 / 03:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Best Place To Visit In Monsoon: Beautiful valleys, lakes, mountains, and forests—these are the features drawing tourists to Udaipur, the “Lake City”. Udaipur has become a favourite tourist destination for both domestic and international travellers. This is why more tourists have visited this year compared to last year, even by May. Over 692,000 tourists have visited by May, including 80,000 international tourists. In comparison, 675,000 tourists visited by May of last year. Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, stated that Udaipur has seen a good influx of tourists this year.

Boom in Domestic Tourism, Udaipur’s Popularity Rises

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic tourism in India has been rapidly increasing. Every year, millions of people are travelling outside their homes. During peak seasons, a large number of domestic tourists are coming to Rajasthan. Tourists are finding the city of Udaipur very appealing. A large number of people are coming here from various states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, to enjoy the city. This year has also seen a good influx of foreign tourists. Compared to last year, more international tourists have visited this year.

Natural Sites Entice Visitors

Udaipur boasts numerous tourist attractions. Fateh Sagar and Pichola lakes, baoris (stepwells), Sajjangarh Fort, the Biological Park, Saheliyon Ki Bari, City Palace, and the Pratap Gaurav Kendra, among dozens of other tourist sites, enhance Udaipur’s beauty. These places are constantly bustling with tourists. It is also a major centre of biodiversity, home to various species of flora and fauna. Improved transportation is another major factor contributing to the rise in tourism. The availability of airport and train facilities has increased tourist traffic.

Domestic and International Tourist Arrivals (January-May) in Past Years

Year – 2022

Month – Domestic – International

January – 71250 – 1255

February – 77300 – 1185

March – 111250 – 2022
April – 84300 – 2084

May – 93500 – 1494

Year – 2023

Month – Domestic – International

January – 180000 – 14215

February – 140400 – 15378

March – 138000 – 14026
April – 116900 – 6754

May – 127000 – 6476

Year – 2024

Month – Domestic – International

January – 189500 – 18431

February – 142300 – 21563

March – 146000 – 20634
April – 94000 – 8509

May – 103500 – 3010

Year – 2025

Month – Domestic – International

January – 195000 – 21150

February – 147200 – 24566

March – 149900 – 22065
April – 95000 – 9181

May – 105500 – 2662

