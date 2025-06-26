Rajasthan’s Udaipur Tops Tourist Charts During Monsoon Season

Boom in Domestic Tourism, Udaipur’s Popularity Rises Following the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic tourism in India has been rapidly increasing. Every year, millions of people are travelling outside their homes. During peak seasons, a large number of domestic tourists are coming to Rajasthan. Tourists are finding the city of Udaipur very appealing. A large number of people are coming here from various states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, to enjoy the city. This year has also seen a good influx of foreign tourists. Compared to last year, more international tourists have visited this year.

Natural Sites Entice Visitors Udaipur boasts numerous tourist attractions. Fateh Sagar and Pichola lakes, baoris (stepwells), Sajjangarh Fort, the Biological Park, Saheliyon Ki Bari, City Palace, and the Pratap Gaurav Kendra, among dozens of other tourist sites, enhance Udaipur’s beauty. These places are constantly bustling with tourists. It is also a major centre of biodiversity, home to various species of flora and fauna. Improved transportation is another major factor contributing to the rise in tourism. The availability of airport and train facilities has increased tourist traffic.

Domestic and International Tourist Arrivals (January-May) in Past Years Year – 2022 Month – Domestic – International January – 71250 – 1255 February – 77300 – 1185 March – 111250 – 2022

April – 84300 – 2084 May – 93500 – 1494 Year – 2023 Month – Domestic – International January – 180000 – 14215 February – 140400 – 15378 March – 138000 – 14026

April – 116900 – 6754 May – 127000 – 6476 Year – 2024 Month – Domestic – International January – 189500 – 18431 February – 142300 – 21563 March – 146000 – 20634

April – 94000 – 8509 May – 103500 – 3010 Year – 2025 Month – Domestic – International January – 195000 – 21150 February – 147200 – 24566 March – 149900 – 22065

April – 95000 – 9181 May – 105500 – 2662