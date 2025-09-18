Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Udaipur Airport's New Terminal to Open Six Months Ahead of Schedule

Udaipur airport's new terminal will be ready six months ahead of schedule, by March 2026. The rapid construction progress will give tourism a boost, particularly benefiting religious and international tourism.

Udaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Udaipur Airport

Udaipur: Construction of the new terminal at Maharana Pratap Airport in Dabok is progressing rapidly. While the completion date is set for September 2026, it is expected to be ready six months earlier. Next year, tourism in the Lake City is poised for unprecedented growth.

72 per cent of the new terminal building is complete, with the overall project at 55 per cent completion. Once the new terminal building becomes operational, the old terminal will be vacated. Current plans for its future use are yet to be determined. The new building will significantly increase Udaipur Airport's capacity.

Construction is being carried out with the needs of the next three decades in mind. The new airport terminal is being developed by Nyati, a private company from Pune. Patrika

Future: Ready for International Flights

The new terminal will undoubtedly prepare Dabok Airport for international flights. Construction is adhering to international airport standards. The commencement of international flights will lead to an increase in foreign tourists, boosting Udaipur's tourism sector.

Religious Tourism to Increase

Besides Udaipur, the region boasts numerous tourist and religious sites attracting domestic and international visitors. Shrinathji and Sawanliaji are particularly popular destinations drawing pilgrims from far and wide. Tourists visiting Haldighati, Kumbhalgarh, Charbhuja, Nathdwara, Mount Abu, and the Jawai Sanctuary often use Udaipur Airport.

Why it's Special

Udaipur Airport serves not only Udaipur but also Dungarpur, Banswara, Pali, Sirohi, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, and parts of Madhya Pradesh including Neemuch, Mandsaur, and Ratlam. This makes Udaipur Airport a crucial hub for air travel in the region.

Key Figures

- ₹887 crore project cost.
- Capacity for 2050 passengers.
- Parking for 700 vehicles.
- 43,000 square meters terminal area.

Benefits for Udaipur

- The integrated terminal will significantly benefit the city's tourism sector, attracting more visitors due to improved accessibility and time savings.
- Enhanced facilities and increased passenger capacity will strengthen the prospects for future international flights.
- The new terminal will be four times larger than the current one, increasing passenger capacity by up to three times.

Special Features

- 48 check-in counters to minimise queues.
- 26 security check booths for faster processing.
- Car parking capacity increased from 300 to 700.
- A marketplace offering handicrafts and local products.
- Mewar's art and culture will be showcased on the terminal walls.

Improved Infrastructure

- The new terminal will feature increased lighting, including night lighting (currently available only until 8:30 PM).
- Passenger capacity will increase to 2050 from the current 680.
- Four gates (two entry and two exit) and 42 new check-in counters are being constructed.
- Six new aerobridges will accommodate simultaneous departures of up to four aircraft.

Currently, residents of the region must travel to Jaipur, Delhi, or Ahmedabad for international flights, while tourists arrive via Jaipur or Delhi. The construction plan accounts for the next 30 years. The new terminal building's deadline is September 2026, but completion may occur earlier.
-Yogesh Nagaich, Director, Udaipur Airport

English News / Rajasthan / Udaipur / Udaipur Airport's New Terminal to Open Six Months Ahead of Schedule
