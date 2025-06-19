Udaipur Doctor Dies After Electric Shock While Filling Water Cooler

Posted in Kherwara The deceased doctor, Ravi Sharma, was posted at the Kherwara Community Health Centre. He had been staying with his cousin, Prashant, at the PG hostel located in Chetak Circle of the medical college for two to three days.

Cousin on night duty The deceased doctor, Ravi Sharma, was about to join MB Hospital. His cousin, Prashant, was on night duty. Ravi was alone in the room when the accident occurred. After receiving the shock, he screamed loudly and then collapsed unconscious.