Udaipur

Udaipur Doctor Dies After Electric Shock While Filling Water Cooler

Udaipur News: A resident doctor in Udaipur died after suffering an electric shock while filling a cooler with water.

UdaipurJun 19, 2025 / 01:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Doctor dies of electric shock (Photo: Patrika)

Udaipur News: A doctor died due to electrocution in Udaipur district, Rajasthan. The incident occurred in the hostel of Ravindranath Tagore Medical College.

The accident happened late Wednesday night while the doctor was filling water in a cooler. As he was filling the cooler, he received an electric shock and was severely burnt. He was rushed to MB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Posted in Kherwara

The deceased doctor, Ravi Sharma, was posted at the Kherwara Community Health Centre. He had been staying with his cousin, Prashant, at the PG hostel located in Chetak Circle of the medical college for two to three days.

Cousin on night duty

The deceased doctor, Ravi Sharma, was about to join MB Hospital. His cousin, Prashant, was on night duty. Ravi was alone in the room when the accident occurred. After receiving the shock, he screamed loudly and then collapsed unconscious.

Life could not be saved even after CPR

Upon learning of the accident, other resident doctors from nearby rooms rushed to help. Immediate CPR was administered to Ravi Sharma, but his life could not be saved. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

