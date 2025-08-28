Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Udaipur UDA Announces Lottery for 1109 Plots, Approves Crores in Development Projects

In Udaipur district, the Urban Development Authority (UDA) approved the purchase of land in Kaladwas, South Extension, and Nohra.

Udaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

Udaipur UDA scheme
Udaipur UDA scheme (Photo- Patrika)

Udaipur: The Udaipur Development Authority (UDA) will be handing over community centres in Balicha and Bargaon to private entities under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for a period of five years. Simultaneously, 1109 residential plots in Kaladwas, South Extension Scheme, and Nohra village will be auctioned. Several crore rupees worth of development projects are planned across various areas of the city.

These decisions were taken at a UDA executive committee meeting on Wednesday. The meeting, chaired by Commissioner Rahul Jain, was attended by UDA Secretary Hemendra Nagar, Shaitan Singh (Public Health Engineering Department), Indra Raj Meena (Electricity Corporation), Munim Chandra Meena (PWD), Sanjeev Sharma (Director Engineering Secretary), Deputy Commissioner Bindubala, Shankar Singh Devda (Director Law), Anupam Sharma (Planning), Dr. Khushboo Ameta (Finance), and Engineer Anit Mathur.

Community Centres under PPP Model

-Community centres in Balicha and Bargaon have been approved for a 5-year PPP model, with a 10% annual increase in fees.
-Balicha: ₹27.24 lakh per year, GST ₹4.90 lakh – Total ₹32.14 lakh
-Bargaon: ₹12.60 lakh per year, GST ₹2.26 lakh – Total ₹14.86 lakh

Approval for Development Works Exceeding ₹50 Crore

-Administrative and financial approval of ₹23.15 crore for 10 projects.
-Work orders issued for 12 projects worth ₹28.70 crore.

Road Repairs and Reconstruction

In the Dholi Magri-Bedwas area, due to the laying of water and gas pipelines in Nakoda Nagar I, II, III, and Saubhagya Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, road work worth ₹772.19 lakh will be undertaken. The tender process will be completed soon, and work will commence shortly.

₹96.67 Crore Sewerage Project in Navratan Area

As per the decision taken under the Chief Minister's Budget Announcement 2025-26, a sewerage line will be laid across approximately 45 km in the Navratan and New Navratan areas. Following the approval of ₹96.67 crore, work will begin soon.

Plot Allocation through Lottery

Residential plots in Kaladwas, South Extension Scheme, and Nohra will be auctioned. This includes 311 plots in the Kaladwas residential scheme, 550 plots in the South Extension Sector-A scheme, and 248 plots in the Rajaswa Gram Nohra scheme. Allocation will be done through a lottery system under the Rajasthan Urban Land Disposal Rules 1974. Remaining plots will be sold through e-auction.

