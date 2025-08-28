Udaipur UDA Announces Lottery for 1109 Plots, Approves Crores in Development Projects

Udaipur: The Udaipur Development Authority (UDA) will be handing over community centres in Balicha and Bargaon to private entities under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for a period of five years. Simultaneously, 1109 residential plots in Kaladwas, South Extension Scheme, and Nohra village will be auctioned. Several crore rupees worth of development projects are planned across various areas of the city.