Uttarakhand Bus Plunges into Alaknanda River: Three Dead, Five Missing

Alaknanda River Accident: A bus carrying a family from Udaipur and Gogunda, Rajasthan, on a pilgrimage to the Char Dham, fell into the Alaknanda River near Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand on Thursday.

UdaipurJun 26, 2025 / 03:14 pm

Patrika Desk

Uttarakhand Alaknanda River Accident

Udaipur passengers (Photo – ANI)

Uttarakhand Alaknanda River Accident: A bus carrying a family from Udaipur and Gogunda on a Char Dham Yatra (pilgrimage) plunged into the Alaknanda River near Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand on Thursday. Three people died in the accident, while five are still missing. Ten passengers were rescued.
The search for the remaining five passengers is underway. Three passengers are reported dead. Lalit Soni , his wife, four children, two sisters, and the family of his uncle’s son from Udaipur, had embarked on the Char Dham Yatra a few days ago.

Bus Falls into Alaknanda River

Around 8 am on Thursday, while they were on their way to Badrinath, their bus fell into the Alaknanda River near Rudraprayag. Following the incident, the administration rescued 10 people, while five are missing and three passengers died. Their relatives from Gogunda and Udaipur have left for Uttarakhand after receiving the news.
Police, SDRF, and district administration teams reached the scene following the accident and launched a rescue operation. Three seriously injured people have been airlifted.

CM Dhami expresses grief

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “The news of a tempo traveller falling into the river in Rudraprayag district is extremely saddening. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out at a war footing by SDRF and other rescue teams. I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard. I pray to God for everyone’s safety.”

Passengers on the bus

Sushil (77), Shastri Circle, Udaipur

Ravi Bhavsar (28), Shastri Circle, Udaipur

Lalit Soni (45), Pratap Chowk, Gogunda, Udaipur

Deepika Soni (42), Was, Gogunda

Hemlata Soni (28), Gogunda
Sanjay Soni (55), Shastri Circle, Udaipur

Vishal Soni (42), Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Ishwar Soni (46), Gujarat

Gauri Soni (41), Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Ishwar Soni (46), Surat

Parth Soni (10), Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh
Mayuri (24), Surat

Amrita Soni (49), Maharashtra

Chetana Soni (52), Udaipur

Bhavana Soni (43), Gujarat

Dremmi (17), Gujarat

Bhavya Soni (7), Gujarat

Chesta (12), Surat

Mauli Soni (19), Surat
Ranjan (54), Maharashtra

