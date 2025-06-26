Uttarakhand Bus Plunges into Alaknanda River: Three Dead, Five Missing

The search for the remaining five passengers is underway. Three passengers are reported dead. Lalit Soni , his wife, four children, two sisters, and the family of his uncle’s son from Udaipur, had embarked on the Char Dham Yatra a few days ago.

Bus Falls into Alaknanda River Around 8 am on Thursday, while they were on their way to Badrinath, their bus fell into the Alaknanda River near Rudraprayag. Following the incident, the administration rescued 10 people, while five are missing and three passengers died. Their relatives from Gogunda and Udaipur have left for Uttarakhand after receiving the news.

Police, SDRF, and district administration teams reached the scene following the accident and launched a rescue operation. Three seriously injured people have been airlifted. CM Dhami expresses grief Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “The news of a tempo traveller falling into the river in Rudraprayag district is extremely saddening. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out at a war footing by SDRF and other rescue teams. I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard. I pray to God for everyone’s safety.”

Passengers on the bus Sushil (77), Shastri Circle, Udaipur Ravi Bhavsar (28), Shastri Circle, Udaipur Lalit Soni (45), Pratap Chowk, Gogunda, Udaipur Deepika Soni (42), Was, Gogunda Hemlata Soni (28), Gogunda

Sanjay Soni (55), Shastri Circle, Udaipur Vishal Soni (42), Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh Ishwar Soni (46), Gujarat Gauri Soni (41), Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh Ishwar Soni (46), Surat Parth Soni (10), Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Mayuri (24), Surat Amrita Soni (49), Maharashtra Chetana Soni (52), Udaipur Bhavana Soni (43), Gujarat Dremmi (17), Gujarat Bhavya Soni (7), Gujarat Chesta (12), Surat Mauli Soni (19), Surat

Ranjan (54), Maharashtra