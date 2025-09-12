Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Madhya Pradesh: 'Bulldozer' Rolls Again, Demolishing Illegal Constructions

This encroachment removal operation took place in the Begumbag area on the Mahakal Marg in Ujjain. The Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) demolished 11 houses built on five plots in violation of lease regulations using JCBs.

Ujjain

Patrika Desk

Sep 12, 2025

UJJAIN

MP News: In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, demolition drives have once again been carried out. Approximately a dozen houses illegally constructed near the Mahakaleshwar Temple were demolished using JCBs. This large-scale encroachment removal operation involved a substantial police presence alongside administrative officials, who oversaw the demolition of the illegally constructed buildings. It has been reported that the demolished houses violated lease regulations during their construction.

JCBs Demolish Illegal Constructions

This encroachment removal operation took place in the Begumbag area on the Mahakal Marg in Ujjain. The Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) demolished 11 houses built on five plots in violation of lease regulations using JCBs. An official stated that the UDA has a residential scheme near the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Leases were granted for residential purposes, but the occupants began using the properties for commercial activities. Approximately 18 months ago, 28 leases were cancelled.

Notices Issued for Lease Cancellation

The official explained that 11 houses built on five plots were being used for commercial purposes. The leases for these houses were cancelled, rendering them illegal constructions. Notices were previously issued for the removal of these illegal constructions, followed by final orders. As no court cases were pending regarding any of the plots, these 11 illegally constructed houses were demolished on Thursday.

Published on:

12 Sept 2025 10:08 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Ujjain / Madhya Pradesh: 'Bulldozer' Rolls Again, Demolishing Illegal Constructions
