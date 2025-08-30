Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ujjain

Mahakal Bhasma Aarti Darshan: Major Changes to Booking System

Mahakal Bhasma Aarti Darshan Arrangement: The Mahakal management will soon determine seating arrangements for the Bhasma Aarti Darshan booking. A "first-come, first-served" system is being planned for the front-row seats.

Ujjain

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

Mahakal Bhasma Aarti Darshan Arrangement
महाकाल भस्म आरती की दर्शन व्यवस्था में होगा बदलाव (Photo Source- Patrika)

Mahakal Bhasma Aarti Darshan Arrangement: Preparations are underway for significant changes to the darshan (viewing) arrangements during the world-famous Mahakal Temple's Bhasma Aarti in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Devotees booking Bhasma Aarti will now also need to note their designated seating area during the ceremony. The temple committee will soon implement a system issuing virtual permits with seat numbers. Currently, devotees are unaware of their assigned seating location, leading to ongoing preparations for this new system.

The world-renowned Mahakal Temple holds the Mahakal Bhasma Aarti daily at 4 am. The temple committee permits 1700 devotees daily to witness the Bhasma Aarti. Devotees are seated in the Nandi, Ganesh, and Kartikeya mandapams for the darshan. However, the lack of prior seating information often leads to disputes between devotees and management.

Curbing Frequent Disputes

Disputes and pushing among devotees are common occurrences. Many devotees argue over seating positions after entering the temple. The new Bhasma Aarti darshan system will operate on a "first-come, first-served" basis. Those who apply first will be seated in the front rows, with subsequent seating assignments based on application receipt order. This new system will also dispel the myth that only VIPs get the best viewing spots.

Devotees Will Know Their Seating Location in Advance

Ujjain Collector, Raushan Kumar Singh, stated that a system is being developed to assign seating locations for Bhasma Aarti devotees. Upon booking their darshan, devotees will also learn their assigned seating area. Preparations for this system are ongoing, along with other technological innovations within the temple.

