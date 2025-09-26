Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ujjain

Mahakal Temple Changes Darshan System: No More 'Tokens', Now Get a 'Link'

The temple management committee will now send a link to protocol visitors on their mobile phones, through which they can book a slot for darshan.

Ujjain

Patrika Desk

Sep 26, 2025

(सोर्स: सोशल मीडिया)
Image Source: Social Media

MP News: A new online system is soon to be launched for devotees visiting Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple for darshan under the protocol. Devotees will not need to obtain traditional token numbers. The temple management committee will send a link to the mobile of the protocol devotee, through which they can book a slot for darshan. The new system will be on the lines of the Bhasma Aarti booking process, with the aim of bringing transparency to the system and making the process easier for devotees.

Link will be sent to the registered mobile number

Administrator First, Kaushik, stated that under the new system, devotees wishing to have darshan through the protocol will have to enter their details, after which they will receive a link on their registered mobile number. By clicking on the link, devotees can pay the prescribed fee of ₹250 online.

Upon successful payment, they will be allocated a date and time slot for darshan, information for which will also be received on their mobile. According to the temple committee, this step will curb the irregularities occurring in the protocol darshan system.

This was the system earlier

Until now, for darshan through the protocol from Nandi Hall, all names and phone numbers had to be provided to the mobile of the protocol officer. The officer would then send a token number to the said number. When devotees arrived at the temple for darshan, they first had to go to the protocol office and get a receipt of ₹250 per person. However, for some days, complaints were being received regarding the token system, which raised questions about the transparency of the system. The new link-based system will maintain a digital record of each booking, making the entire process more organised and accountable.

Darshan system will now be like Bhasma Aarti

Just as there is an online booking system for Bhasma Aarti at Mahakal Temple, where devotees receive confirmation and a link on their mobile. Seeing the success of this, the same technological facility is now being adopted for protocol darshan as well. This new system will not only save devotees' time but will also make it easier for temple management to manage the number of visitors.

