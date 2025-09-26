Mahakal Temple Changes Darshan System: No More 'Tokens', Now Get a 'Link'

Until now, for darshan through the protocol from Nandi Hall, all names and phone numbers had to be provided to the mobile of the protocol officer. The officer would then send a token number to the said number. When devotees arrived at the temple for darshan, they first had to go to the protocol office and get a receipt of ₹250 per person. However, for some days, complaints were being received regarding the token system, which raised questions about the transparency of the system. The new link-based system will maintain a digital record of each booking, making the entire process more organised and accountable.