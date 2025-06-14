Storm and rain wreak havoc in MP: Tree falls on tracks near Berchha station, train halted

Watch Video- Tree Falls on Railway Track for Second Consecutive Day On Saturday, heavy rain and storms once again impacted daily life in Ujjain district. A large tree fell on the railway track near Berchha station due to strong winds, halting a train travelling from Bhopal to Dahod for over an hour. Upon receiving reports of the fallen tree, railway staff arrived on the scene and, with the help of locals, used a chainsaw to clear the track. Power lines were also repaired, and train services resumed. Ratlam Railway Division’s PRO, Khemraj Meena, stated that the track between Badnagar and Fatehabad stations was disrupted. The team swiftly restored the track and lines, allowing the train to proceed.

Tree Falls on Badnagar-Indore Track on Friday It is noteworthy that on Friday, heavy rain and storms also disrupted railway tracks in the Badnagar area. A fallen tree on the Badnagar-Indore track halted a passenger train to Mhow for about an hour. Strong winds blew away tin roofs from several houses and damaged sheds. Viral videos on social media showed people running for cover from the severe storm.