Ujjain to Become a Health Tourism Hub: Spiritual and Wellness Summit Draws Experts

Accelerating Ujjain’s Transformation into a Spiritual City The process of transforming Ujjain, the city of Baba Mahakal, into a spiritual city is now visibly underway. The first-ever Spiritual and Wellness Summit was organised here to promote investment in the yoga, Ayurveda, and wellness sectors. Renowned experts from across India have gathered at the summit, held at Hotel Anjushree.

CM Mohan Yadav to Hold One-on-One Meetings Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will participate in the afternoon and conduct one-on-one meetings with several national and international delegates. He will be joined by spiritual gurus such as Chidanand Saraswati. The government aims to establish Ujjain as a permanent Kumbh city to boost wellness tourism.

Presence of Eminent Experts from Across India The summit is witnessing the participation of representatives from over 40 institutions, including Mayank Jaiswal of Solittaire Group, Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan, Mayank Lunawat of Kaivalyadhama, Swami Trilochan Chawla of Heartfulness Interfaith, Swami Chaitanya Hari of Yoga Nisarg, and many more. The presence of these institutions is opening up investment opportunities in Ujjain.