Ujjain

Ujjain to Become a Health Tourism Hub: Spiritual and Wellness Summit Draws Experts

Spiritual and Wellness Summit: The inaugural Spiritual and Wellness Summit in Ujjain has provided a new platform for yoga, Ayurveda, and investment. Over 300 delegates from across the country attended.

UjjainJun 05, 2025 / 03:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Ujjain hosts its first-ever Spiritual and Wellness Summit (Source: Patrika file photo)

Ujjain hosts its first-ever Spiritual and Wellness Summit
(Source: Patrika file photo)(सोर्स: पत्रिका फाइल फोटो)

Spiritual and Wellness Summit: The first-ever Spiritual and Wellness Summit has commenced in Ujjain, marking a significant step towards establishing the state as a hub for yoga, Ayurveda, and wellness. Over 300 delegates from across India are participating, with the summit gaining further prominence from the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav in the afternoon.

Accelerating Ujjain’s Transformation into a Spiritual City

The process of transforming Ujjain, the city of Baba Mahakal, into a spiritual city is now visibly underway. The first-ever Spiritual and Wellness Summit was organised here to promote investment in the yoga, Ayurveda, and wellness sectors. Renowned experts from across India have gathered at the summit, held at Hotel Anjushree.

CM Mohan Yadav to Hold One-on-One Meetings

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will participate in the afternoon and conduct one-on-one meetings with several national and international delegates. He will be joined by spiritual gurus such as Chidanand Saraswati. The government aims to establish Ujjain as a permanent Kumbh city to boost wellness tourism.

Presence of Eminent Experts from Across India

The summit is witnessing the participation of representatives from over 40 institutions, including Mayank Jaiswal of Solittaire Group, Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan, Mayank Lunawat of Kaivalyadhama, Swami Trilochan Chawla of Heartfulness Interfaith, Swami Chaitanya Hari of Yoga Nisarg, and many more. The presence of these institutions is opening up investment opportunities in Ujjain.

Potential Boost to Employment and Tourism

The government intends to attract institutions through the summit that can establish their centres in Ujjain. This will provide employment opportunities for local youth, and wellness and health tourism will enhance the city’s national and international recognition. The dream of a permanent Kumbh city is also a strong step in this direction.

