Rajasthan Heatwave: 5-Day Extreme Heat Warning, Record Temperatures, Dust Storms Forecast

The heatwave continues to intensify, with temperatures in Sri Ganganagar exceeding 46°C! Dust storms are now expected in these districts.

May 18, 2025 / 03:12 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur. Rajasthan is once again expected to experience a change in weather. According to the latest forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, strong winds, dust storms, and light rain are likely in several parts of the state in the coming days.
Today, strong winds (40-50 kmph) are likely in parts of Udaipur, Ajmer, and Kota divisions in the afternoon, along with light rain in some areas. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will remain generally dry in most other parts.
Meanwhile, the heatwave continues to intensify. The maximum temperature in Sri Ganganagar was recorded at 46.0°C, which is 3.3°C above normal. A heatwave may persist in Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Shekhawati regions for the next 4-5 days. A warning has been issued for extremely high temperatures due to a heatwave in several parts of the Bikaner division.
Strong dusty winds (30-40 kmph) are also likely in the border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions for the next 3-4 days. Strong winds and rain are also likely in these areas on 20-21 May.
Furthermore, light rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are possible in parts of Kota, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions between 19 and 25 May.

The Meteorological Centre has advised citizens to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary exposure to the outdoors.

