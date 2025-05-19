Rajasthan Monsoon Update: June Arrival Predicted, Heatwave Warning Issued

Monsoon Entry Expected in Rajasthan by June 25th The southwest monsoon typically enters Rajasthan by June 25th. However, this year, its arrival in Kerala is expected before May 27th. Given the favourable conditions and the speed at which the monsoon is advancing towards the northern parts of the country, there is a strong likelihood that it will reach Rajasthan by June 25th, or even earlier.

Sunday was the Hottest Day of the Season in Jaipur Over the past 24 hours, four cities in Rajasthan experienced extreme heat, with maximum temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. Pilani and Sri Ganganagar recorded maximum temperatures of 46.2 degrees Celsius. Jaipur also recorded its hottest day of the season on Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave Alert for these Divisions Strong, dusty winds are expected in the border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions for the next 2-3 days. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and dust storms in some parts of the Bikaner division on May 20-21. Some parts of Udaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions may experience thunderstorms, light rain, and dusty winds between May 19-25.