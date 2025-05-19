Rajasthan Monsoon Update: June Arrival Predicted, Heatwave Warning Issued

Monsoon Update: People in Rajasthan are suffering from intense heat and a scorching heatwave. The daytime heat is debilitating, and the nights offer little respite. The Meteorological Department has warned of a continued heatwave in most parts of the state in the coming days. In Jaipur, the midday sun in the month of ‘Jyeshtha’ has created near-curfew-like conditions on the streets. However, there is also some good news; there is a strong possibility that the southwest monsoon will arrive in Rajasthan earlier than usual. Meteorologists predict its arrival before June 25th.
Monsoon Entry Expected in Rajasthan by June 25th
The southwest monsoon typically enters Rajasthan by June 25th. However, this year, its arrival in Kerala is expected before May 27th. Given the favourable conditions and the speed at which the monsoon is advancing towards the northern parts of the country, there is a strong likelihood that it will reach Rajasthan by June 25th, or even earlier.
Sunday was the Hottest Day of the Season in Jaipur
Over the past 24 hours, four cities in Rajasthan experienced extreme heat, with maximum temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. Pilani and Sri Ganganagar recorded maximum temperatures of 46.2 degrees Celsius. Jaipur also recorded its hottest day of the season on Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius.
Heatwave Alert for these Divisions
Strong, dusty winds are expected in the border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions for the next 2-3 days. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and dust storms in some parts of the Bikaner division on May 20-21. Some parts of Udaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions may experience thunderstorms, light rain, and dusty winds between May 19-25.
Night Temperatures also Rise
The rise in night-time temperatures in Jaipur and several other cities has intensified the heat. Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius last night, an increase of one degree. Other minimum temperatures recorded overnight were: Churu 32.4, Sri Ganganagar 32.2, Pilani 30.2, Jhunjhunu 30.0, Barmer 29.6, Nagaur 29.9, Jalore 30.2, Loonkaransar 29.9, Ajmer 29.6, Kota 31.9, Sikar 28.0, and Fatehpur 31.1 degrees Celsius.