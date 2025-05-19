scriptRajasthan Monsoon Update: June Arrival Predicted, Heatwave Warning Issued | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo

Rajasthan Monsoon Update: June Arrival Predicted, Heatwave Warning Issued

The meteorological department has warned of a continuing heatwave in most cities of Rajasthan in the coming days.

May 19, 2025 / 11:06 am

Patrika Desk

Heatwave

Monsoon Update: People in Rajasthan are suffering from intense heat and a scorching heatwave. The daytime heat is debilitating, and the nights offer little respite. The Meteorological Department has warned of a continued heatwave in most parts of the state in the coming days. In Jaipur, the midday sun in the month of ‘Jyeshtha’ has created near-curfew-like conditions on the streets. However, there is also some good news; there is a strong possibility that the southwest monsoon will arrive in Rajasthan earlier than usual. Meteorologists predict its arrival before June 25th.

Monsoon Entry Expected in Rajasthan by June 25th

The southwest monsoon typically enters Rajasthan by June 25th. However, this year, its arrival in Kerala is expected before May 27th. Given the favourable conditions and the speed at which the monsoon is advancing towards the northern parts of the country, there is a strong likelihood that it will reach Rajasthan by June 25th, or even earlier.
Temperature in major cities of Rajasthan at 9 am

Sunday was the Hottest Day of the Season in Jaipur

Over the past 24 hours, four cities in Rajasthan experienced extreme heat, with maximum temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. Pilani and Sri Ganganagar recorded maximum temperatures of 46.2 degrees Celsius. Jaipur also recorded its hottest day of the season on Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave Alert for these Divisions

Strong, dusty winds are expected in the border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions for the next 2-3 days. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and dust storms in some parts of the Bikaner division on May 20-21. Some parts of Udaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions may experience thunderstorms, light rain, and dusty winds between May 19-25.

Night Temperatures also Rise

The rise in night-time temperatures in Jaipur and several other cities has intensified the heat. Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius last night, an increase of one degree. Other minimum temperatures recorded overnight were: Churu 32.4, Sri Ganganagar 32.2, Pilani 30.2, Jhunjhunu 30.0, Barmer 29.6, Nagaur 29.9, Jalore 30.2, Loonkaransar 29.9, Ajmer 29.6, Kota 31.9, Sikar 28.0, and Fatehpur 31.1 degrees Celsius.
Weather forecast for Jaipur city

News / Rajasthan Monsoon Update: June Arrival Predicted, Heatwave Warning Issued

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

National News

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

in 5 hours

UP Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Amidst Heatwave

Moradabad

UP Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Amidst Heatwave

in 1 hour

PM Modi’s First Rajasthan Visit Post Operation Sindoor

Jaipur

PM Modi’s First Rajasthan Visit Post Operation Sindoor

in 1 hour

Train halts and routes changed—will your train be affected?

Jaipur

Train halts and routes changed—will your train be affected?

in 3 hours

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.