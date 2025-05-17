scriptRajasthan: Storm and Rain Warning for Nine Districts, Heatwave Alert for Four | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: Storm and Rain Warning for Nine Districts, Heatwave Alert for Four

An alert has been issued for thunderstorms and rain in nine districts today. A heatwave warning has also been issued for four districts.

May 17, 2025 / 10:24 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Weather
Weather conditions in Rajasthan continue to change. Today, an alert has been issued for thunderstorms and rain in nine districts. A heatwave warning has been issued for four districts. Furthermore, normal weather is expected in 20 districts.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, and Pratapgarh districts today. A warning has also been issued for strong winds and lightning in these areas. People have been urged to exercise caution and avoid open spaces.
On the other hand, due to a rise in temperature, there is a possibility of a heatwave in Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, and Sri Ganganagar districts of western Rajasthan. It is advised to avoid going outside during the afternoon, especially for children and the elderly. Normal weather will prevail in about 20 districts, including the capital Jaipur. However, no warning of rain or heatwave has been issued.

Maximum Temperatures in Major Districts…

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperatures recorded on Friday were: Ajmer 41.9°C, Alwar 43.6°C, Jaipur 43.0°C, Sikar 41.8°C, Kota 43.8°C, Chittorgarh 42.7°C, Barmer 44.4°C, Jaisalmer 44.6°C, Jodhpur 42.4°C, Bikaner 45.2°C, Churu 45.6°C, Sri Ganganagar 45.9°C, and Mount Abu 31.0°C.

Minimum Temperatures in Major Districts…

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperatures recorded were: Ajmer 28.9°C, Alwar 41.6°C, Jaipur 30.6°C, Sikar 27.0°C, Kota 30.8°C, Chittorgarh 27.2°C, Barmer 30.5°C, Jaisalmer 29.1°C, Jodhpur 28.2°C, Bikaner 30.8°C, Churu 27.7°C, Sri Ganganagar 29.2°C, and Mount Abu 19.0°C.

