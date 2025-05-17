scriptWorld's First Tribal Cafe Opens in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo

World's First Tribal Cafe Opens in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal, is all set to launch the world’s first tribal cafe. Here, you can savour delicious dishes while immersing yourself in the rich culture and civilisation of seven different tribes.

May 17, 2025 / 11:40 am

Patrika Desk

first Tribal Cafe of the World

first Tribal Cafe of the World

The world’s first tribal cafe is set to open at the Tribal Museum in Madhya Pradesh’s capital. The project, which has been underway for two years, is slated to open in July. The cafe will showcase a collection and research on tribal cuisine.
The cafe will offer traditional dishes from seven tribal communities of Madhya Pradesh: Gond, Baiga, Bhariya, Korku, Sahariya, Kol, and Bhil. Visitors will experience a vibrant glimpse into their rituals, traditions, and customs. Curator Ashok Mishra explained that the cafe will operate on a booking system, rather than a traditional ready-to-serve model.

A Culinary Journey Through Seven Tribal Traditions

The museum complex houses seven traditional houses, each representing one of the seven tribes. The decor is authentically traditional. Guests can choose a house, and their entire experience—from entry and welcome to the type of tableware used and their farewell—will reflect the chosen tribe’s culture. They will be served traditional food prepared by a chef from that specific tribe, using ingredients and spices sourced directly from the tribal regions.

A Taste of Tribal Cuisine

1. Gond: Kodobhat (finger millet rice), Tuvar Dal (pigeon pea lentil).

2. Bhil: Makki ki Roti (cornbread), Gud Papdi (jaggery crispies), and Dal Panila (a lentil dish).

3. Kol: Kutki (a type of millet), Kodobhat (finger millet rice), Tuvar Dal (pigeon pea lentil).
4. Korku: Roti made from coarse grains, Chane ki Bhaji (chickpea vegetable).

5. Sahariya: Barley and wheat roti, Dal (lentil).

6. Bhariya: Makki ki Roti (cornbread), Rice, and various vegetable dishes.

7. Baiga: Bamboo shoot vegetable, Kareel (a type of vegetable), Pihiri (a type of flatbread), and Kodobhat (finger millet rice).

News / World's First Tribal Cafe Opens in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

National News

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

in 1 hour

Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Intensifies, Temperatures Soar Above 43°C in Several Districts

Jaipur

Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Intensifies, Temperatures Soar Above 43°C in Several Districts

in 1 hour

MP electricity prices double those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, consumers frustrated

Bhopal

MP electricity prices double those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, consumers frustrated

in 2 hours

Neeraj Chopra creates history in Doha Diamond League with first 90-metre javelin throw

Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra creates history in Doha Diamond League with first 90-metre javelin throw

in 2 hours

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.