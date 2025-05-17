World's First Tribal Cafe Opens in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

The cafe will offer traditional dishes from seven tribal communities of Madhya Pradesh: Gond, Baiga, Bhariya, Korku, Sahariya, Kol, and Bhil. Visitors will experience a vibrant glimpse into their rituals, traditions, and customs. Curator Ashok Mishra explained that the cafe will operate on a booking system, rather than a traditional ready-to-serve model.

A Culinary Journey Through Seven Tribal Traditions The museum complex houses seven traditional houses, each representing one of the seven tribes. The decor is authentically traditional. Guests can choose a house, and their entire experience—from entry and welcome to the type of tableware used and their farewell—will reflect the chosen tribe’s culture. They will be served traditional food prepared by a chef from that specific tribe, using ingredients and spices sourced directly from the tribal regions.

A Taste of Tribal Cuisine 1. Gond: Kodobhat (finger millet rice), Tuvar Dal (pigeon pea lentil). 2. Bhil: Makki ki Roti (cornbread), Gud Papdi (jaggery crispies), and Dal Panila (a lentil dish). 3. Kol: Kutki (a type of millet), Kodobhat (finger millet rice), Tuvar Dal (pigeon pea lentil).

4. Korku: Roti made from coarse grains, Chane ki Bhaji (chickpea vegetable). 5. Sahariya: Barley and wheat roti, Dal (lentil). 6. Bhariya: Makki ki Roti (cornbread), Rice, and various vegetable dishes. 7. Baiga: Bamboo shoot vegetable, Kareel (a type of vegetable), Pihiri (a type of flatbread), and Kodobhat (finger millet rice).